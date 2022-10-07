Thailand
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
An Israeli man sought help from a famous Thai lawyer after getting no satisfaction from the police after a Thai soldier threatened and fired shots at him after he discovered the soldier was having an affair with his wife.
The 53 year old Israeli Rudy Bahar, his children and a lawyer, Sittra Beerbangkird, held a press conference to make the incident public yesterday.
Bahar made known he married his Thai wife in 2001. They had five children and lived together in Pattaya for the past 20 years. But in 2019, when his wife decided she wanted to open a coffee shop in her home province, Sakon Nakhon, in the northeastern part of Thailand, the family moved with her to manage the shop.
Bahar’s daughter added that her mother contacted the soldier when they first arrived in the province and had been seeing him ever since.
Bahar knew about his wife’s affair and urged her to stop but she refused.
The tension come to a head on August 6.
The soldier parked his car outside the family’s coffee shop. Bahar urged the soldier to leave because it was “family time.”
The soldier was angry at the Israeli man’s order. He took out his gun and fired four shots into the ground and once at him. Bahar’s daughter said it was lucky the shot missed and no one was injured.
The father of five reported the incident to the police, who investigated, but there has been no update since.
Bahar’s daughter said her father was duped into signing a settlement agreement at the time with an interpreter at the police station, who is her mother’s friend.
The family moved back to Pattaya for their safety while the mother remained in Sakhon Nakhon.
The lawyer, Sittra, informed the media he would take up the complaint with the police in Sakhon Nakhon.
Sitta believes nothing has been done because the soldier is an influential person in the province and the police are afraid to prosecute him.
The investigation continues.
