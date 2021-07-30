Connect with us

Thailand

Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/World Travel & Tourism Council

In a video interview yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was “sorry” about the Covid losses. He says he sympathises with people suffering in this situation and the impacts its caused… Then he teased a possible extension of quasi-lockdown measures in the 13 provinces classified as “Dark Red” zones.

In the video interview, the PM said he is trying to tackle all the many challenges and that he will do his best as prime minister. However, he added that cooperation is needed in sharing the same facts so issues can be resolved. He also said he is not disheartened but is sorry for all the losses and that he’d like to boost the morale of the officials. Additionally, that this is something we need to do together because we are Thais.

He added that the quasi-lockdown measures in place since July 20th will most likely be extended until further notice, based on the advice of medical experts. Further, that easing restrictions will be impossible if people are not fully cooperative.

Prayut Prayut did admit that the climbing Covid infections/fatalities are “alarming” and does give the impression that the situation is getting worse. However, if you compare Thailand’s situation with other countries… The Land of Smiles is actually doing better than them. He pointed to the daily recovery rate as well as the fact that the Thai medical system is functional, but does have some staff shortages.

The PM then extended a second wave of sympathies, this time to the medics who have been working nonstop. Prayut says he has ordered officials to make sure the medics are adequately compensated. He also expressed his concern for infected people who are in home isolation. Prayut says he ordered officials to “fix this problem” and make sure the patients are not abandoned.

PM Prayut says some communities that have over-worked medical staff should try to also lean on their neighbours for help.

Finally, the PM said rather than just concentrating on the negative aspects of the pandemic, like rising infection rates/rising death toll, he is fully supportive of the inception of “Blue Zones” that have no new infections.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions
World56 mins ago

China’s national anthem possibly booed in Hong Kong, police investigate
Best of1 hour ago

Patong Beach’s 10 most popular hotels
Sponsored1 day ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Singapore3 hours ago

Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Thailand3 hours ago

Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Thailand5 hours ago

Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Phuket14 hours ago

Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending