Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
17,345 new Covid-19 cases and 117 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 578,375 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,679 coronavirus-related deaths.
Thailand now has 192,526 active Covid-19 cases. In Bangkok, the epicentre of Thailand’s latest wave, the CCSA reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases today. Infection rates are high in surrounding provinces with 1,386 new cases in Samut Prakan, 1,186 in Samut Sakhon, 587 in Nonthaburi, 378 in Nakhon Pathom, and 330 in Pathum Thani.
In Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, 914 new Covid-19 cases were reported today. The high infection rate threatens the tourist destination’s “Pattaya Move On” reopening project, which is in the planning process with a targetted start date of September 1.
In Surat Thani, which includes Koh Samui, the CCSA reported 101 cases today. A number of the cases are said to be linked to a cluster outbreak at the Black Bamboo Club in Koh Samui’s Chaweng. Local health officials rolling out active testing and ask that those who visited the club, Old School Bar, or Ark Store Bar between July 16 and 23 to undergo testing for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases reported today, 681 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions
China’s national anthem possibly booed in Hong Kong, police investigate
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Patong Beach’s 10 most popular hotels
Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Pattaya3 days ago
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
- Bangkok1 day ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year