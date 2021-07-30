Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

17,345 new Covid-19 cases and 117 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 578,375 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,679 coronavirus-related deaths.

Thailand now has 192,526 active Covid-19 cases. In Bangkok, the epicentre of Thailand’s latest wave, the CCSA reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases today. Infection rates are high in surrounding provinces with 1,386 new cases in Samut Prakan, 1,186 in Samut Sakhon, 587 in Nonthaburi, 378 in Nakhon Pathom, and 330 in Pathum Thani.

In Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, 914 new Covid-19 cases were reported today. The high infection rate threatens the tourist destination’s “Pattaya Move On” reopening project, which is in the planning process with a targetted start date of September 1.

In Surat Thani, which includes Koh Samui, the CCSA reported 101 cases today. A number of the cases are said to be linked to a cluster outbreak at the Black Bamboo Club in Koh Samui’s Chaweng. Local health officials rolling out active testing and ask that those who visited the club, Old School Bar, or Ark Store Bar between July 16 and 23 to undergo testing for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases reported today, 681 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerFriday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)39 seconds ago

Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 mins ago

Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions
World59 mins ago

China’s national anthem possibly booed in Hong Kong, police investigate
Sponsored1 day ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

