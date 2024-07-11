Power outage to hit Kathu, Phuket for maintenance tomorrow

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket will experience a significant power outage affecting a large section of Kathu tomorrow to allow for essential maintenance work on the high-voltage network. The Provincial Electricity Authority for Phuket (PEA Phuket) announced that the outage would occur from 9am to 4.30pm.

A map provided by PEA Phuket highlights the affected area, stretching from in front of Sam Burger shop on Wichit Songkhram Road, north of the Si Kor Intersection, to Soi Namtok Kathu (Soi Kathu Waterfall). This includes substantial residential zones such as Phanason Park Ville and Moo Baan Golden Ville 2, 3, 4, and 5, as well as Puttharat Village and Kathu Townhome estate.

PEA Phuket has apologised for any inconvenience caused and encourages residents with concerns or questions to reach out. Queries can be directed to the PEA Phuket branch at 076-210427-8, the official PEA Phuket Facebook page, or the PEA hotline at 1129.

“The power outage will ensure that our workers can safely carry out improvements to the high voltage network in the area.”

The announcement, which was made available in Thai, English, Chinese, and Russian, aims to prepare residents and businesses in the affected areas for the temporary disruption, reported Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of PEA Phuket via Phuket News

In related news, a group of six individuals involved in cutting and stealing electrical wires in front of a police flat in Samut Prakan has been apprehended. This incident caused power outages and affected the residents. Police managed to track down and arrest the suspects after multiple thefts. The suspects were arrested at a residence in the Bang Sao Thong area of Samut Prakan, along with tools used for cutting electrical wires.

In other news, a new tax reduction scheme aimed at encouraging households to install rooftop solar panels is expected to be finalised by mid-year, announced the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE). The initiative seeks to lower electricity bills and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.