Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy

A new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration were surveyed about the government’s handling of Covid-19 and the reopening. The NIDA poll found that people felt the economy was the same or slightly better, valued heath over the economy, and were overwhelmingly afraid of Covid-19 worsening after the reopening.

The survey, which interviewed 1,320 people over the age of 18 with various occupations and levels of education all over Thailand. It was conducted by phone interview on November 15 and 16. The poll found that about half the people surveyed were satisfied with the government’s measures to control Covid-19, but many were concerned that the infection rates was high and vaccination rates still too low, and that opening to foreigners would bring more Covid-19 and even new strains into Thailand.

Some of the poll question highlights about the reopening and Covid-19:

How is the economy after reopening?

48% – felt it remained the same

30% – believed it improved a bit

9% – thought it had become a little worse

9% – thought it had become much worse

4% – believed economic conditions were much improved How satisfied are you with government measures to stop Covid-19 outbreaks? 43% – fairly satisfied

29% – a little dissatisfied

17% – not satisfied at all

9% – very satisfied

2% – had no answer or were not interested Are you concerned Covid-19 could get worse than the next month or two? 76% – yes 43% – quite concerned; many are unvaccinated and the new infection rates is still high. 33% – very concerned; new Covid-19 variants could come from foreign tourists.

24% – not concerned 15% – not particularly concerned; Covid-19 is under control in their area. 9% – not concerned at all; many have been fully vaccinated and strict control measures are in place.

Which is more important: health safety or economic survival? 59% – health is more important.

28% – economic survival with some health risks is ok.

13% – leave it to the government to decide. SOURCE: Bangkok Post

