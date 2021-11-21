Thailand
Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy
A new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration were surveyed about the government’s handling of Covid-19 and the reopening. The NIDA poll found that people felt the economy was the same or slightly better, valued heath over the economy, and were overwhelmingly afraid of Covid-19 worsening after the reopening.
The survey, which interviewed 1,320 people over the age of 18 with various occupations and levels of education all over Thailand. It was conducted by phone interview on November 15 and 16. The poll found that about half the people surveyed were satisfied with the government’s measures to control Covid-19, but many were concerned that the infection rates was high and vaccination rates still too low, and that opening to foreigners would bring more Covid-19 and even new strains into Thailand.
Some of the poll question highlights about the reopening and Covid-19:
How is the economy after reopening?
- 48% – felt it remained the same
- 30% – believed it improved a bit
- 9% – thought it had become a little worse
- 9% – thought it had become much worse
- 4% – believed economic conditions were much improved
How satisfied are you with government measures to stop Covid-19 outbreaks?
- 43% – fairly satisfied
- 29% – a little dissatisfied
- 17% – not satisfied at all
- 9% – very satisfied
- 2% – had no answer or were not interested
Are you concerned Covid-19 could get worse than the next month or two?
- 76% – yes
- 43% – quite concerned; many are unvaccinated and the new infection rates is still high.
- 33% – very concerned; new Covid-19 variants could come from foreign tourists.
- 24% – not concerned
- 15% – not particularly concerned; Covid-19 is under control in their area.
- 9% – not concerned at all; many have been fully vaccinated and strict control measures are in place.
Which is more important: health safety or economic survival?
- 59% – health is more important.
- 28% – economic survival with some health risks is ok.
- 13% – leave it to the government to decide.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Free NFTs! Art project website releases thousands of NFTs
Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
Thai man arrested for alleged rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
Racing in Thailand: all about Pattaya’s Bira Circuit
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
- Bangkok3 days ago
Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok
- Phuket3 days ago
Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai Red Cross offers free Moderna booster for those qualifying
- Education3 days ago
Thailand’s education system: Part 1
- Press Room2 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations