Connect with us

Thailand

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A new NIDA poll asked about Covid-19 and the reopening. (via DepositPhotos)
image
image

A new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration were surveyed about the government’s handling of Covid-19 and the reopening. The NIDA poll found that people felt the economy was the same or slightly better, valued heath over the economy, and were overwhelmingly afraid of Covid-19 worsening after the reopening.

The survey, which interviewed 1,320 people over the age of 18 with various occupations and levels of education all over Thailand. It was conducted by phone interview on November 15 and 16. The poll found that about half the people surveyed were satisfied with the government’s measures to control Covid-19, but many were concerned that the infection rates was high and vaccination rates still too low, and that opening to foreigners would bring more Covid-19 and even new strains into Thailand.

Some of the poll question highlights about the reopening and Covid-19:

How is the economy after reopening?

  • 48% – felt it remained the same
  • 30% – believed it improved a bit
  • 9% – thought it had become a little worse
  • 9% – thought it had become much worse
  • 4% – believed economic conditions were much improved

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy | News by Thaiger

How satisfied are you with government measures to stop Covid-19 outbreaks?

  • 43% – fairly satisfied
  • 29% – a little dissatisfied
  • 17% – not satisfied at all
  • 9% – very satisfied
  • 2% – had no answer or were not interested

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy | News by Thaiger

Are you concerned Covid-19 could get worse than the next month or two?

  • 76% – yes
    • 43% – quite concerned; many are unvaccinated and the new infection rates is still high.
    • 33% – very concerned; new Covid-19 variants could come from foreign tourists.
  • 24% – not concerned
    • 15% – not particularly concerned; Covid-19 is under control in their area.
    • 9% – not concerned at all; many have been fully vaccinated and strict control measures are in place.

POLL: Are you concerned Covid-19 could get worse than the next month or two?

Which is more important: health safety or economic survival?

  • 59% – health is more important.
  • 28% – economic survival with some health risks is ok.
  • 13% – leave it to the government to decide.

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht
Sponsored2 days ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Technology20 hours ago

Free NFTs! Art project website releases thousands of NFTs
Economy22 hours ago

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime22 hours ago

Thai man arrested for alleged rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Bangkok23 hours ago

Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
Thailand24 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
Transport1 day ago

Racing in Thailand: all about Pattaya’s Bira Circuit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
Tourism1 day ago

TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
Tourism1 day ago

TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
Education2 days ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending