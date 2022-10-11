Thailand
Political activist finds refuge in noodles shop after being shunned by family
A noodles shop in Bangkok has provided a safe refuge for a political activist ostracised by her family who disagrees with her views.
Talented artist Thorpad Autta-a-nan uploaded a drawing to her Instagram account that some zealous monarchists may consider offensive. The drawing certainly offended her family and as a result, the 27 year old artist was shunned by her family.
The owner of Tang Hok Kee noodles shop in Bangkok reached out to the young political activist and offered her some work. The owner, Art, is also a politically aware person.
But it was a heartwarming moment in the noodles shop that captured the hearts of the Thai public. After learning Thorpad had been shunned by her family, a customer in the noodles shop approached and give her a warm hug.
The noodle shop owner posted a picture of the warm embrace on the establishment’s official Facebook account yesterday and told followers about the heartwarming moment.
The page said the woman in the white-red dress was eating at the shop with her family. After finishing the meal the woman asked to see Thorpad and hugged her to encourage Thorpad to keep on fighting.
Thorpad broke into tears adding her family’s actions makes her want to cry every time she has to think about it.
Art informed his Facebook followers that Thorpad said…
“Other people are more kind than my family.”
Thorpad was charged under Section 112 Criminal Code: insulting and defaming the royal family and the Computer Act in June this year. The development of her case has not been announced yet.
Art made it known that he does not completely agree with every political opinion of Thorpad but he does not want anyone to be charged under the Section 112 law. He also added that he does not blame Thorpad’s family too.
Many Thai netizens commented on the picture of the two women embracing each other and praised the female customer for encouraging Thorpad. Others said they understood the situation and wanted to support Thorpad.
Some netizens suggested that any family in the same situation should be more open-minded and accept the differences.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman arrested for operating illegal dental clinic from her car
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Three separate incidents involving men with or on drugs reported in Phuket
ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park
Political activist finds refuge in noodles shop after being shunned by family
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Singapore Air announces new policy for pregnant stewardesses
Drug-addled cabbie faces jail for driving under the influence
Missing boat racers found dead in northeast Thailand
Loan shark shoots debtor 8 times in the head in southern Thailand
Baby elephant found hungry and lost in eastern Thailand
Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Beware of snakes when the Chao Phraya river overflows, officials warn
BMTA replaces mushroom seat on Bangkok public bus
Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
3 boat racers missing in NE Thailand after boat capsizes
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews7 hours ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Thailand1 day ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Guides1 day ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
-
Phuket1 day ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am