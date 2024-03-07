American woman charged for unlicensed nursery in Koh Pha Ngan

Photo via MGR Online

Police charged an American woman for running an unlicensed nursery on Koh Phra Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani. Seven foreigners were found working at the site without permits.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police, Koh Phra Ngan Police Station, and district office raided a rented house on a coconut plantation on the island which was converted into a daycare centre yesterday, March 6.

Police said the house was equipped with tables, chairs, toys and educational materials. Officers found 20 foreign children, aged between three and five, playing and studying outside the house under the supervision of three foreign nursery teachers, one Ukrainian and two Israeli women. Four Burmese women worked as maids at the centre.

The 40 year old American woman, Jennifer Keanne Irwin, introduced herself as the owner of the centre. She reportedly became angry when she saw the police. She was unable to show the officers the nursery’s licence and all the foreigners were working without a permit. The Burmese nationals also entered Thailand illegally.

Irwin was charged with operating a nursery or daycare centre without a licence. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one month, a fine of up to 10,000 baht or both according to Section 82 of the Child Protection Act.

The Ukrainian and Israeli nursery teachers were charged with working without permits. The action violated Sections 8 and 101 of the Emergency Decree on Foreigners’ Working Management and would result in a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a ban on applying for a work permit for two years.

The four Burmese nationals faced two charges of working without a permit and illegal entry. The illegal entry charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Surat Thani Provincial Immigration Office commander Naruewat Phuttawiro said the operation was part of a crackdown on illegal foreigners and businesses launched by the Immigration Bureau headquarters. The crackdown was aimed at building confidence in the safety of foreign tourists in Thailand.