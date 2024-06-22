Police target tourist scammers in major Pattaya cleanup

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

To make Pattaya safer for tourists, the Tourist Police Bureau has joined forces with the embassies of five countries to combat tourist scams and dismantle 10 criminal gangs operating in the bustling resort city.

Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am led a crucial meeting on Thursday to establish robust safety measures for tourists in Chon Buri’s popular destination. The meeting saw the participation of embassy representatives from South Korea, Ukraine, Russia, India, and Switzerland.

“We’re launching a vigorous crackdown on tourist scams, including deceptive tour guides and unfair sales practices. Operations commenced on June 19 and will continue through June 25.”

The Tourist Police Bureau is collaborating with various organisations to bolster tourist confidence in Pattaya. As part of this initiative, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira patrolled Walking Street, engaging with officers and instructing them to apprehend members of the 10 criminal groups known to be active in the area.

In a related development, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to visit Chon Buri today to personally assess the tourism landscape. His itinerary includes a tour of a potential Formula One race track site near Khao Phra Tamnak in Banglamung District. Srettha recently discussed the prospect of Thailand joining the Formula One race calendar with organisers in Italy, reported Bangkok Post.

On Sunday, the prime minister will visit U-tapao airport in Rayong to discuss developmental plans aimed at boosting investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

In related news, the 62 year old Thai PM is set to make his TV debut as the host of Talk with Srettha today, nearly 10 months after assuming office. This tradition of Thai leaders hosting TV shows to address the nation, dubbed “the prime minister meets the people,” has a storied history. But will Srettha’s show bring something new to the table or just rehash the old formula?

In other news, amidst budget deficit concerns, the government will introduce new measures to boost the struggling economy next week, PM Srettha announced today.