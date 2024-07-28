Military sniffer dogs help seize 69,000 meth pills in Chiang Rai

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police used military sniffer dogs to seize 69,000 methamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia hidden in an abandoned petrol station, intended for further distribution within the country. The owner was not present.

At 3.30pm yesterday, a task force led by the Pha Mueang Force, under the command of General Praphat Phobsuwan and Colonel Natee Thimsen, directed soldiers from the Pha Tamin Control Command and the 8th Military Dog Operation Unit.

The operation, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Yosamont Sittichai, in collaboration with the Mae Sai Police, targeted an abandoned petrol station in Huai Khrai Nuea village, Huai Khrai sub-district, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province. Intelligence indicated that the location was being used to temporarily store drugs before they were transported further into the country, reported KhaoSod.

During the inspection, officials discovered 69,800 methamphetamine pills, classified as a category one narcotic, concealed under rubbish in a vacant room. Additionally, several drug-use implements were found. No suspects were found at the scene. All seized items were handed over to the Mae Sai Police Station for legal proceedings.

In related news, Thailand‘s sharp-nosed sniffer beagles strike again, this time detecting 7 kilogrammes of illegally imported raw duck at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport that arrived on a flight from China.

Sniffer dogs from the Department of Livestock’s Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit were on duty at the airport looking for any illegal movement of live wildlife and animal carcasses when they uncovered the raw duck meat hidden in some luggage.

Customs officials say the Chinese duck importer violated Section 31 of the Animal Epidemic Act (2015)…

“For the purpose of prevention and control of epidemics, any person who imports, exports or transits an animal or carcass through the kingdom shall obtain a license from the Director-General or a person entrusted by the Director-General for each import, export or transit through the kingdom.”