Police seek “copyright agents” for extortion | The Thaiger

Police seek “copyright agents” for extortion
Police in Nakhon Ratchasima say they’re seeking a warrant to arrest “copyright agents” who attempted to extort dozens of vendors. The investigation is nearly complete and warrants will be issued by the end of this week.
“We are waiting for documents from relevant copyright holders, and we have also established a committee to identify police officers accused of involvement,” according to a spokeman.
About 50 vendors are preparing criminal complaints against the same “copyright agents,” who ordered krathongs decorated with cartoon characters from a teenage girl then demanded 50,000 baht for copyright infringement, threatening her with criminal charges.
One of the vendors says her daughter was the victim of a similar sting, and her family paid 30,000 baht. Vendors are claiming a total loss of around a million baht. Police they’ll consider the vendors’ complaints.
More victims in other provinces also claim they were similarly extorted after making custom products showing cartoon characters.
Korat City’s police chief has been transferred due to allegations that officers under his command colluded with copyright agents.
Meanwhile, the girl in the original story earned over 16,000 baht on Loy Krathong day as people lined up to buy her krathongs, made of ice cream cones, at a stall in front of a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.
She said her floats sold out in about an hour and she would use half the money for tuition fees, and give the other half to her parents.
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream!
On November 11, 2019, Utopia Corporation arranged the Utopia Music Festival at their condominiums in Nai Harn Beach, using a theme of superhero. The concept of ‘Dare to Dream’ showcases the outstanding and unique properties under Utopia Corporation.
The music festival started with a speech from Utopia CEO Hachi Yin and Vice President Leo Li, who explained their various properties across Phuket, currently valued at almost 6 billion baht. Their speech was followed by an exciting glow-in-the-dark light show and some awesome performances and talented DJs.
The party goers were all dressed in superheroes, from Son Goku to Wonder Woman, to Maleficent and Harley Quinn. Plenty of Phuket local street cuisine was available in the food trucks around the event along with refreshing drinks. The guests thoroughly enjoyed the music from the DJs and the astonishing shows on stage.
Utilising their extensive experience and knowledge of the Australian design and construction, IPA Corp., which owns the Utopia Development business unit, currently possesses seven projects on the island of Phuket. Utopia Nai Harn is one of them and is located between two of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, Nai Harn and Rawai Beach, and the beautiful Nai Harn Lake is just a stone’s throw away. Known as the Naiharn Tropical Alley, these surroundings provide a tranquil and relaxing backdrop to the hotel.
The high-quality hotel site provides all of the facilities one could ask for – a spa, fitness center, swimming pool with pool side bar, mini water park – U Lagoon and 24-hour front desk service are available. The hotel is within easy reach of numerous shopping locations and there are plenty of restaurants in the immediate vicinity.
“Utopia Corporation contribute to solving fragmentation on the island by integrating and planning connectivity in its master plan to develop the Utopia Empire,” Utopia CEO Hachi Yin said.
“We offer choices of exciting & unique dining experiences at Imagine Restaurant, a hip all-day dining restaurant where guests can open their minds to unique and inspired menu items from our Chefs, whilst enjoying beautiful views of tropical forest and green mountains from the restaurant balcony. Or our Mikha Authentic Japanese Restaurant specialising in Omakase in a relaxed Japanese atmosphere. For villa residents, we proudly serve a unique Utopia Floating Breakfast experience that will make you never want to leave your Villa.”
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
PHOTO: Bangkok Cheap Hotels
Phuket has scored the second position in the list of Asia’s Top 25 Destination in a Trip Advisor survey. The survey is done across the travel website’s million of users. Bali scored the #1 position in the extensive reader survey.
Three other destinations in Thailand made the Top 25 list – Bangkok at #11, Chiang Mai at #14 and Krabi at #18. Phuket also made it into the position of #6 most popular destination in the world for 2019.It was the only Thai destination to make it onto the Trip Advisor Top 25 World Destinations list for 2019.
About Phuket, Trip Advisor said…
“Phuket offers a rainbow spectrum of spectacular holiday sights from blue lagoons and pink sunsets to orange-robed monks. Three wheeled-Tuk Tuks, taxis, buses and long tailed boats transport visitors between these marvels. Phuket’s south coast offers its most popular beaches. The north is more tranquil. Koh Phi Phi, Phang Nga Bay and Patong Beach are popular spots. Diving, snorkelling, wind surfing and sailing are just a few active options. Inland, forested hills, mountains and cliffs wait to be explored.”
Apart from the three-wheeled tuk tuks, the survey’s comments painted Phuket fairly accurately (Phuket has small Diahatsu vans for its local version of tuk tuks). It conveyed the kaleidoscope of activities now available on the island and its position as a stepping-off point for many of the offshore attractions.
For Bangkok, the survey described the capital…
“Bangkok is full of exquisitely decorated Buddhist temples – as you go from one to the next you’ll be continually blown away by the craftsmanship and elaborate details. But if you’d rather seek enlightenment in a gourmet meal, or dance the night away, you’ll also enjoy Bangkok – the restaurant and nightclub scenes here are among the best in the world.”
Also in the Top ten list of Asia’s Top 25 destinations….
3. Siem Reap, Cambodia
4. Hanoi, Vietnam
5. Tokyo, Japan
6. Kathmandu, Nepal
7. Jaipur, India
8. Hong Kong, China
9. Seoul, South Korea
10. Goa, India
Read the full Asian destination list HERE.
London, UK, Paris, France and Rome, Italy were the top three destination in the Worlds Most Popular Destinations list for 2019.
Driver of gas tanker falls asleep, ploughs into building in Chiang Rai
A driver of a gas tanker carrying nearly 50,000 litres of fuel had a lucky escape after he managed to plough the vehicle into a three-storey building in Chiang Rai province.
The story, reported by Thai news outlet 77kaoded and shared by ThaiVisa, says the man fell asleep at the wheel of the tanker before crashing into Mekong View Plaza, a commercial building in the Wiang sub-district of Chiang Saen.
Photo: 77khaoded
77kaoded reports that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon and the driver is suspected of falling asleep while under the influence of drugs. He escaped with minor injuries and no fuel was spilled in the incident, although the building sustained severe damage.
The report does not confirm whether or not the driver was arrested.
SOURCE: thaivisa.com
