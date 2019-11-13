Unconscious 4 year old rescued from locked car | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Unconscious 4 year old rescued from locked car

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Photo: chiangmaicitylife

Pattaya police got a report that a child was stuck in a car in front of a shopping mall. When they rushed to the scene a volunteer rescue team, they found a crowd surrounding a car, trying to wake up a sleeping four year old boy. The boy’s mother was there and was in fact the one to call for help. The team called a locksmith, who picked the lock and rescued the boy.

The boy’s 40 year old mother says she drove to the mall and when she parked, she saw her son was sleeping and didn’t want to disturb him. So she left the key in the lock and the engine running, and was only away for 15 minutes. But when she returned she couldn’t get into the car and quickly called police.

She said she thought it would be fine to let her boy sleep because “he was tired after school and since the engine was still on, and the air-conditioning,” she didn’t think there would be any problem.

She says she’s learned her lesson.

SOURCE: chiangmaicitylife.com

Bangkok

Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Traditional Thai restaurants ‘R-Haan’ and southern-style ‘Sorn’ have each scored two Michelin Stars for 2020, while ‘Le Normandie’, ‘Mezzaluna’, and ‘Sühring’ held onto their two stars. Another 24 restaurants in Thailand received their first Michelin gongs.

The awards were announced at the launch of the 2020 Michelin Guide for Thailand, featuring award winning restaurants in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang-nga. It’s the third edition of the guide for the country.

Both R-Haan and Sorn received a Michelin Star last year, making their second star only a year later that much more impressive.

Twenty restaurants across the kingdom, which won a star last year, retained their awards, including Bo.lan, Canvas, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Elements, and many others, and 94 bagged the Bib Gourmand award, with 27 new entries including eight in Bangkok, 17 in Chiang Mai and two in Phang-nga.

“The ‘locavore’ movement, or the use of locally sourced ingredients, has become the true star of Thailand’s foodscape,” according to the Michelin Guide’s international director.

“The trend indicates Thailand’s rich diversity and high quality of local produce. In addition, we see the glorious rise of traditional Thai cuisine, as, for the first time globally, two traditional Thai restaurants, both promoted from one star, are on the Michelin Guide’s two star list.”

The 2019 Michelin Guide for Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-Nga is available HERE.

Chiang Mai

8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Today is Loy Krathong and there is nowhere else in Thailand that does it as well as Chiang Mai.

The Choeng Doi subdistrict, to the north east of Chiang Mai city, will continue to hold the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng lantern festival until November 12, as the area does not come under prohibited zones due to flight services.

Chitipon Sanrapang, the municipality chief executive, said the Choeng Doi area has been holding the Yi Peng festival every year. The municipality has been allowed to release 8,600 lanterns: 5,000 lanterns under Choeng Doi administrative officials, 600 under Chiangmai Senkobfah Company, and 3,000 under other private companies. However, the private companies will release the lanterns outside the subdistricts.

A fire engine and ambulance will be on stand-by to deal with any emergencies caused by failing or falling Khom Loi (sky lanterns).

The lanterns used in the festival will be able to float for about 10 minutes before the lights go out and they slowly fall to the ground. They will be gathered and cleared by the cleaning team before morning. He also said locals had been urged to bring lanterns that they would be happy with landing in their own property.

Some 15,000 people are expected to take part in the festival over the three days. It runs until tomorrow.

Happy Loy Krathong!

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai

American spews racist and offensive slurs in Chiang Mai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

MONTAGE: YouTube

An apparently drunken American has smashed a shop window in Chiang Mai while ranting racist and offensive slurs at onlookers. His outbursts were filmed and widely posted on Facebook. According to a witness, she was minding her own business in front of the shop she was working in when the American began shouting and screaming at her.

“I kill people, I rape children, I kill faggots.”

The witness called police who arrived to find onlookers being verbally abused and threatened by the man.

She posted the video on Facebook, showing the American spewing racist and homophobic rants, threatening to kill and rape her and the other bystanders.

Bystanders appeared calm as they waited for authorities. They believed the man was mentally ill since he was sweating profusely and pacing about. At one point he began dancing and spitting at the crowd of onlookers.

“Put me on YouTube and make me famous,” the man said as police arrested him.

After the video went viral, people alleged this same man had already been guilty of similar offences.

Some claimed he had damaged other businesses around Chiang Mai, including a McDonalds restaurant. Some remarked that he must be mentally ill, but others thought his behaviour stemmed from a desire for a free ticket home.

UPDATE: The witness updated her Facebookpage saying the man has now been released and is awaiting a court date in December. He has been identified as 46 year old Daniel J Franckowiak.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Warning: Offensive language

