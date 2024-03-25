Police detective found dead in Nakhon Pathom hotel bathroom

In a shocking discovery yesterday at 1pm, a high-ranking police investigator was found dead in a hotel bathroom in Nakhon Pathom city. The body of the detective, identified as Police Lieutenant Colonel Pongsak from the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 6, was discovered draped in a white towel with no visible injuries. The Thai authorities are conducting an autopsy to determine the true cause of death.

The incident came to light when a hotel staff member, concerned by the detective’s absence from checkout, used a master key to enter the room. Upon opening the bathroom door, they were met with the grim sight of the lifeless body. The detective had checked into the hotel the previous evening, and concerns were raised when he failed to vacate the room at the scheduled time.

Initial speculations suggest the cause of death may have been a sudden heart attack. However, it remains unconfirmed whether the deceased had any pre-existing health conditions. The investigative team is now examining CCTV footage to establish who the detective may have been with and the exact time of his arrival at the hotel, as the body was found alone in the room.

The case prompted a thorough examination by the local police, alongside the Nakhon Pathom Center Hospital medical team and the Nakhon Pathom Sukhsan Foundation. The ongoing investigation seeks to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident, ensuring no detail is overlooked.

The untimely demise of the detective has stirred the local community and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the death. The police force is working diligently to provide answers and maintain public trust in the safety and security of the area.

As the autopsy results are eagerly awaited, the focus remains on achieving a clear understanding of what transpired in that hotel room. The importance of establishing the truth is paramount, both for the sake of justice and for the peace of mind of the detective’s family and colleagues, reported KhaoSod.