Police catch son suspected of committing patricide

Nearby villagers had become concerned after they hadn’t seen Pae Chaleepham in a couple of days. Their concern increased when they saw blood near the house. They also saw a freshly dug hole. Dried coconut branches had been spread over the hole in what looked like an attempt at camouflaging it. The villagers then contacted local police.

Local police, rescue workers, and a doctor dug up the hole. Inside the hole was the dead body of Pae Chaleepham. An examination of the body revealed wounds on his head, face, arms, and torso. Pae’s right ear was nearly cleaved from his skull, police say. Police believe Pae was killed with a machete.

The police further surmise that the body had been in the shallow grave for 2 to 3 days. Blood was found both inside and outside the house.