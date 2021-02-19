Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Thailand News Today
Police have arrested a man in Samut Prakan, southeast of central Bangkok, for allegedly possessing war weapons and attempting to sell assault rifles online through Instagram.The “dewaffen” Instagram page for “Oz John Woo” has an eclectic combination of cat photos and gun photos. The bio says “military support/ small arms import/export service. Life is limited, please crazy every day.”
Officers raided the man’s condominium in the Bang Phli district and seized 9 assault rifles and 12,000 rounds of ammunition as well as numerous gun accessories and 2 grenades. Police say they also found 5 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.
A 37 year old was arrested at the condominium and taken to the local police station for further questioning.
Got some Bitcoin? Soon you may able to spend it in Thailand. The country’s tourism officials want to draw in cryptocurrency holders and plan to first target tourists from Japan, the one of the world’s top holders of Bitcoin.
The TAT’s latest cunning plan is to draw in more high spending tourists. With the lack of foreign tourists due to the border closures, tourism officials have been discussing numerous ways to draw in visitors and boost the economy. They’ve been focusing on wealthy tourists, even launching “villa quarantine” and “golf quarantine” to help entice high spenders to visit Thailand. So far the grand plans haven’t put much pressure on Thailand’s beleaguered tourism infrastructure.
The TAT have discussed the idea of attracting cryptocurrency holders with the Thailand and Japan Technology Promotion Association and has now started a feasibility study on using the cryptocurrency at tourism destinations.
Locally, tourism officials still need to discuss the idea with the Bank of Thailand and measures need to be in place to prevent money laundering. TAT also plans to talk with businesses in the tourism industry to prepare for the potential use of cryptocurrency.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has walked out of a parliamentary debate in an apparent huff that MPs were laughing at him instead of listening to him. Thai PBS World reports that the incident happened in parliament yesterday afternoon, while the PM was explaining the southern economic zone project as part of the censure debate. Accusing some of those present of not paying enough attention, he ended his speech abruptly and walked out.
He finished by saying… “I think I will stop here because no one is listening, but laughing. That is enough, thank you.”
The PM entered the debate after an accusation from an opposition MP who accused the Deputy Interior Minister of an abuse of power. He was accused of displacing villagers in the southern province of Songkhla by forcing them to sell their land to make way for developments in the southern economic zone project. He says this was done to further the Minister’s own interests and those in his immediate circle.
The PM then took to the floor to defend the project, pointing out that issues in the south of the country are complicated and saying the government is working to solve them and bring prosperity to the region. He has refuted the suggestion that no progress has been made on the project.
The government’s Covid-19 task force is set to meet this Sunday to discuss the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, a move which may include allowing alcohol in restaurants and re-opening boxing stadiums. The CCSA will review current restrictions and if any are lifted, that is expected to take effect immediately or early next week.
The move follows a general decline in new infections over the last week. However, they have not specifically mentioned if the easing of restrictions will apply to bars or other nightlife. Breweries and bar owners have expressed frustration with the ongoing closure, protesting outside the Health Ministry earlier this month. Since January, bars have been closed in the capital, and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, following the cluster that broke out in Samut Sakhon, Rayong and Bangkok since December 20 last year.
The CCSA is also expected to discuss additional quarantine options for foreign arrivals, with an eye on international events such as the Jet Ski World Cup and Jet Ski Pro Tour, which Thailand hopes to host this year.
Up to 20,000 officers will be on duty for planned anti-government protests taking place outside parliament today and at other significant locations in Bangkok over the weekend. Tomorrow, MPs will vote in a no-confidence motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 members of his administration. The “Mob Fest” Facebook page has been carrying messages of where protests are being held and urging people against using violence.
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a division of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group, says that a rally will also be held tomorrow. As per usual the locations and exact timing are held back to the last minute, throwing police into confusion.
Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Anon Nampa is also calling on activists not to resort to violence against the authorities. Currently in custody and charged with various offences including lèse majesté, Anon has also been named as Time Magazine’s “100 Next” emerging leaders.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed that 12 companies of 1,800 officers will monitor protests at the weekend, and another 69 companies of 10,350 officers from 9 provincial police regions are being drafted in to support the local constabulary.
The Thaiger also has a special report about the resumption of protests after a few months of going quiet. You can catch that, along with heaps of new content, at The Thaiger YouTube channel.
Economy
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai industry leaders are warning that if tourists don’t return soon, the economy will soon collapse with daunting consequences. And, as the Covid-19 vaccination programme is slow to take off, the window is closing for this year to make any kind of substantial recovery through reopening the country.
Just this week, an opposition MP drew the government’s attention to the loss of 250 billion baht a month to the country’s economy caused primarily by the stall in tourism. Even PM Prayut has stated that this year’s economic challenge is immense.
Foreign tourism accounts for 20% of Thailand’s GDP but also dumps money into the hands of Thais who fall into the low socioeconomic category. Government subsidies and new industries have proven that they cannot replace in providing what the tourism sector has done for the economy.
But the Thai government has insisted on placing the health of its people over the economy as it joins other nations in the experimental game of balancing new virus variants with vaccine expectations. The lack of data on the newly rolled out vaccination campaigns has placed governments worldwide in a conundrum as they attempt to deal with the pandemic while financially bleeding out.
The President of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, is sounding the alarm by pointing to the country’s 60 year old tourism industry infrastructure as on the brink of death.
Marisa estimates that, already, 50% of the hotels in Thailand are closed indefinitely while the rest are going to extreme lengths to minimise losses. Those hotels who are left, have been placing employees on minimum wages, required time off and allowing them to live inside their places of work.
She warned that this year’s situation is even graver than last year’s as businesses have already used up financial reserves with no firm end in sight for when money will start to trickle in again.
‘When we seek loans, banks always request our business plan or the period we can earn a profit, but under these circumstances, hotels don’t really have a clue when the business will get back to normal. ‘We need support from the government, or else we could see the whole tourism industry collapse before things get back to a better shape.’
The Bank of Thailand still maintains that the country will see over 5 million tourists this year, but The National Economic and Social Development Council is suggesting a much lower number of only 3.2 million visitors.
The Kasikorn Research Centre is warning that tourism may not return to Thailand this year, making the economy continue to rely on government supports.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Crime
40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
Investigators say at least 40 Thai minors are victims of a Thai child modelling agency, in Pathum Thani, accused of transnational crimes including child pornography and sexual assault. The company, Nene Modelling Agency, which lies north of Bangkok, was raided over a week ago by the Thai Department of Special Investigation, with a 23 year old “agent” being arrested in the process.
Danudet Sangkaew, who goes by “Nene,” was arrested as part of DSI’s Operation Casting Call, which was created after a tip-off from the Australian Federal Police last year. The investigation was led by a team of international agencies, including FBI, Homeland Security, New Zealand Police and a non-profit called Operation Underground Railroad.
The investigation uncovered more than half a million image files related to child sexual exploitation in Nene’s possession, which included thousands of male children worldwide, between 6 and 15 years of age, in addition to the Thai children.
Nene allegedly approached his victims through schools by pretending to search for young models. Gaining access to schools allowed him to develop trust with the victims’ parents who allowed him to take them to his office outside Bangkok, where he is allegedly abused them.
The modelling agency developed a portfolio that boasted it had worked with more than 8,400 child models since 2013, with the DSI claiming it was a famous modelling agency in Thailand.
The recent uncovering of more than 500,000 child pornographic images is considered “the biggest confiscation in history”, according to an Operation Underground Railroad spokesperson. Apart from images, which were categorised by country, the investigative team found hundreds of thousands of child sexual abuse materials. Those children’s costumes, toys, cartoon drawings and electronic devices were all were used to “groom” the children in order to abuse them.
Nene is detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he faces charges including sexually assaulting children under the age of 13 and bringing pornographic data into a computer system that is accessible by the general public.
Operation Underground Railroad says the investigation has opened up other sources to look into, as the child pornography ring spans multiple countries.
SOURCE: ChannelNewsAsia
Thailand
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thailand is reporting 130 new cases today of Covid-19with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. 61 cases were confirmed at hospitals and 55 were found in communities, bringing the current total of cases to 25,241 since the pandemic began with 83 deaths.
The most recent death marked the first physician in Thailand to succumb from the virus, in central Maha Sarakham province. The doctor allegedly caught the virus from patients who visited his clinic and subsequently tested positive for the virus after arriving.
Samut Sakhon reported 71 cases out of the 130, with Pathum Thani reporting 22, Bangkok (7), Nonthaburi (2), Nakhon Pathom (10), and Ayutthaya (4).
The 14 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide rose by 397,806 to 110.82 million. The global death toll rose to 2.45 million. The US still has the most cases of Covid at 28.52 million and the most deaths at 505,309.
Meanwhile, the first group of foreign tourists to Thailand is set to arrive tonight under a golf quarantine campaign. The group of 41 people is from South Korea and will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11:20pm. The TAT Deputy Director Jiranee Poonnayom says the TAT was working with the Arirang Tourist Agency that specialises in golf tourism.
“……. Many South Koreans found the campaign very interesting and applied for the golf quarantine.”
The golfers will enter a 14 day quarantine at the Athitaya Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok Province before moving on to another golf course at the Athitaya Golf Course in Chiang Mai. The tourists plan to stay for 2 months in which the TAT says Thailand will generate a substantial amount of income from the group.
If the group is successful, the TAT says more will follow by entering Thailand under the golf quarantine. The TAT says for those interested in golf quarantine, to visit and apply at their local embassy or consulate.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News/Bangkok Post
