Motorcyclist dies in collision with passenger van in Pattaya

A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a van in Pattaya this morning resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. The Thai police are currently investigating the incident.

At approximately 4.36am, June 14 the police received a report of a motorcycle crashing into a van at an intersection in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province. Officers, along with rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan, Pattaya, promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the police discovered a passenger van, with minor damages, parked in the middle of the road. The driver, 37 year old Kittipong awaited to provide his account of the events to police officers.

The motorcycle involved lay damaged on the road, having skidded across the pavement. Nearby, rescue personnel discovered the severely injured motorcyclist, identified as 33 year old Wipaporn who had sustained a fatal head injury and was lying motionless in the middle of the street.

Rescue workers quickly administered first aid and performed CPR to try to save her life. Unfortunately, despite their extensive efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Her boyfriend and relatives, visibly grief-stricken, remained close to her lifeless body.

Kittipong explained that he was en route to Chanthaburi to drop off passengers. While waiting at the red light, the motorcycle suddenly crashed into the back of his van, prompting the rider to lose control and skid across the road. He immediately contacted authorities for assistance.

Police officers documented the scene and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident. The deceased’s body was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital by the rescue team, where her relatives will need to provide documentation to claim her body for religious funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.

