PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand

Thailand’s electricity authorities approved record high electricity prices on Monday to offset the rising prices of imported gas. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s suggestion of studying Buddhism to cope with expensive bills is a slap in the face to Thailand’s poorest people, who will disproportionately suffer the most due to the price hike.

“Go and study the Dharma. Study the Four Noble Truths and ask yourself, what is suffering? How can it be solved? Then look at the methods to end suffering,” suggested PM Prayut after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Phra Phayom Kalayano, abbot of Wat Suan Kaew temple in Nonthaburi province, spoke out about PM Prayut’s remarks yesterday. The monk said that rising electricity prices have nothing to do with the Four Noble Truths…

“How are rising energy prices connected to the Four Noble Truths? People are suffering because they don’t want electricity bills to get more expensive. Some people can afford it, those people will not suffer. Some people will suffer.”

The abbot said that electricity is a necessity, and those who cannot afford the rising bills will disproportionately suffer because they simply won’t be able to pay their bills. Then, their electricity will be cut off. Without electricity, it is difficult to do anything, said the monk.

Bills are going up but people’s income has not increased, which causes suffering, said the monk.

Phra Phayom said that the temple pays 120,000 baht per month for electricity and expects the bill to go up to 150,000 baht next month due to a price increase.

The monk said the only thing left to do to stop bills from soaring too high is to try and save electricity where possible. Phra Phayom said that when he goes on his alms round in the morning, he notices a lot of lights left on in people’s houses which are not being used, which could be turned off. For people who can afford it, the monk suggests using solar cells to reduce expenses.

When a man becomes a Buddhist monk they choose to “renounce worldly affairs,” aka not meddle in politics, which is why monks are not allowed to vote in elections in Thailand. When monks choose to cross this line to speak out about the impossible cost of living, the situation is not good.

This week could be PM Payut’s last week in office, as he should step down on August 24 after completing two four-year terms as Prime Minister, according to Thailand’s constitution. Whether he will step down, is a different question.

SOURCE: Daily News, Sanook