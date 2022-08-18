Thailand
2 men on a motorcycle rob a gas station in Chon Buri
Police are on the lookout for two opportunist thieves who robbed a gas station in Chon Buri yesterday.
The two men arrived at the PTT gas station. No. 114/22, Village No. 2, Nong Samsak Sub-district, in the Ban Bueng subdistrict on a motorbike wearing full-face helmets and robbed about 6,000 baht in cash before fleeing the scene.
Pol. Lt. Col. Ekachai Pakwat, the chief investigator of the Ban Bueng Police Station, arrived at the gas station at about 5.30am.
The Burmese pump attendant working at the garage told Pol. Lt. Col. Ekachai that the thieves weren’t armed but roughed him up in the process of the robbery, dragging him to the cash register and demanding he opened it. The pump attendant admitted he was afraid he would be hurt so escaped their clutches as the two men robbed the cash till.
Pol. Lt. Col. Ekachai also questioned Suwan Onthum, 35, a truck driver, who witnessed the incident.
Suwan said…
“I saw the two men but thought they were friends of the pump boy and were teasing him so I wasn’t worried about anything. It wasn’t until later that I realised they were villains who came in and hijacked the money.”
Pol. Lt. Col. Ekachai reported he would use CCTV footage to track down the suspects’ motorcycle and hoped to prosecute the men involved very soon.
SOURCE: Nation TV Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China not cod-ing about its zero Covid policy as it tests fish
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Female soldier seeks help after being abused by senator’s wife
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
2 fake monks make up to 40k baht per day scamming villagers in northern Thailand
Man stabs wife’s secret lover to death in rice paddy in central Thailand
Thailand movie legend Sombat Metanee has died, aged 85
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Thaiger Unfiltered
Monkeypox victims told to avoid animals after pet dog is infected
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
2 men on a motorcycle rob a gas station in Chon Buri
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Indian man arrested for smuggling 17 live animals out of Thailand
English-speaking counselling/therapy services in Bangkok
Thai man faces prison for growing & selling corals online
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels3 days ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
360 Reviews2 mins ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Best of3 days ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of3 days ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Drugs3 days ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Guides3 days ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown