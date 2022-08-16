Economy
Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Electricity prices are already at a record high rate of 4 baht per unit, topping an 8-year old record, and have now been approved to surge another 18%. When global oil prices rocketed up to US $110 per barrel in 2014, Thai energy prices hit 3.96 baht per unit. Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for all forms of energy has soared, pushing electricity costs to 4 baht and now, for the fourth quarter, 4.72 baht per kilowatt hour.
On Monday, the Energy Regulatory Commission posted on Facebook, declaring the approval of the 18% energy price hike. They announced it would be in effect for the last quarter of the year, from September through the end of December. A rise in the raw materials that help power Thailand is to blame, as demand increases and instability like the war in Ukraine hinders some energy production.
Thailand derives some of its electricity from domestic gas produced in the Gulf of Thailand’s Erawan gas block, but production has slowed, and reliance has increased on imported liquefied natural gas, which is much more expensive. Domestically produced gas like this costs about US $6 to $7 per metric million standard cubic feet per day, which import prices can be anywhere from US $25 to $50 per MMSCFD.
This increase in foreign gas reliance in turn drives up the price of the fuel tariff that is part of the electricity rate, which rose from 0.6866 baht per kilowatt hour to 0.9343 baht per KWh, a jump of over 36%.
The unprecedented 18% hike in the electricity rates was originally slated to take effect on August 1, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha reportedly stepped in to delay the implementation. He pushed for the rate increase to be pushed back for as long as possible to try to find options to decrease the negative impact on poor people.
Now it looks like the fee increase will go into effect in the fourth quarter, but the Ministry of Energy is still working on programmes and solutions to reduce the effect on the people who can’t afford the inflation the most.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand
Malaysia considers medical cannabis law shaped by Thai policy
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 hours ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels1 day ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of1 day ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides1 day ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Drugs1 day ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
-
Crime1 day ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Recent comments: