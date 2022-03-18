PM Prayut and Ministry of Energy’s guide to saving fuel and energy this summer

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is inviting those in Thailand to join forces and save energy to combat the global energy crisis together. He suggests setting your air conditioner at 27 degrees Celsius and using a fan in tandem to save energy. Prayut and the Ministry of Energy have some tips on how to keep your fuel costs and energy bills from creeping too high in March and April.

Today, spokesperson for the PM Thanakorn Wangboonkongchan said that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing an energy crisis which is impacting the global economy.

To save fuel, especially if you are travelling by car during the Songkran holidays, the Ministry of Energy says be prepared, make sure your car engine is safe, check the engine’s oil and stick to the speed limit.

Here is their six-step checklist on how to save fuel…

Check the distilled water level Check the condition of the tyres and check tyre pressure Make sure the brakes work – check brake fluid and brake pads Make sure all the lights work inside and outside the vehicle Do not carry more weight than necessary Make solid plans before departing to save fuel and shorten the time to reach your destination

To save energy at home, the Ministry of Education says…

Turn off electrical appliances after use

Put your computer in sleep mode and turn off the screen if is not in use for more than 15 minutes

Don’t leave the TV on

Open the refrigerator sparingly

Always close the refrigerator completely and defrost it regularly

Set the air conditioner at 27 degrees Celsius and use a fan in tandem. This improves airflow and reduces room temperature by 2 degrees Celsius and saves more electricity than setting the air conditioner at 23 or 24 degrees Celsius

Clean out the air conditioner unit’s outer filter every month and do a deep clean of the unit every six months. Cleaning the aircon unit helps purify the air and could take 10% to 30% off your electricity bill

Do not use heating appliances like hairdryers and irons in rooms with air conditioning

Following these tips will reduce the overall burden the country is facing and will help everyone get through the energy crisis together, says the Ministry of Energy.

