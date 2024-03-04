Phuket road tragedy: Two vendors killed by speeding car

A road tragedy in Phuket claimed the lives of two street vendors when a car, driven at high speed by an airline employee, collided with their motorcycle. The incident happened early in the morning on a local road in Thalang district.

At approximately 6.16am today police and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a fatal collision on the road between Ban Muang Mai and Ban Para, in Thalang district, Phuket. Upon arrival, officers found two women lying deceased on the road.

They were identified as 58 year old Pen Sri, and 55 year old Thima Porn, who were known to sell snacks in the area. Their damaged motorcycle was discovered approximately 50 metres away from their bodies.

Near the drainage ditch where the bodies were found, the authorities also located a white Toyota Yaris with Phuket registration plates. The driver of the car was 31 year old Shikago, an airline employee, who appeared to be in a state of shock following the accident.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims had just delivered snacks to a tricycle vendor and were riding their motorcycle when the car, driven at a high speed by Shikago, struck them. The impact was so severe that it resulted in their immediate deaths. The police documented the evidence at the scene and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.

This calamity is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of high-speed driving, particularly in residential areas where local vendors and pedestrians are at risk. The incident has prompted local authorities to re-evaluate road safety measures in the district to prevent such accidents in the future.

As the community mourns the loss of the two local vendors, the focus turns to the ongoing police investigation and the legal proceedings that will follow. The airline employee involved in the incident is currently cooperating with the authorities as they continue to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

The case also underscores the importance of safe driving practices and adherence to traffic laws to protect all road users. The Phuket police are urging drivers to be more cautious, especially in areas where smaller vehicles and pedestrians are present. The tragedy has brought to light the need for increased vigilance and responsibility on the roads to ensure the safety of all individuals, reported KhaoSod.