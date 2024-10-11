Pattaya woman in coma after brutal assault by boyfriend

Photo via Matichon

A Thai woman remains in a coma in a hospital in Pattaya with a collapsed lung after her boyfriend brutally assaulted her after she failed to clean their condominium to his high standards.

The victim’s friend, Thanankornkan “Pim” Boonlaeb, took to social media to expose the shocking behaviour of the brutal thug and urged netizens to help them seek justice. Pim shared pictures of her injured friend, 27 year old Phanpanat, with a caption that read:

“My friend’s lung collapsed. You physically assaulted her and even forced her to clean your room. She had to crawl around to clean up. You beat her again after her cleaning wasn’t up to your standards. Don’t you have a heart? This is just a brief account because my friend still can’t speak.”

Pim added in the post that the attacker’s mother planned to sue the victim, Phanpanat, even though her son was the assailant. She spoiled her son and supported his wrongdoing. The mother also refused to pay any compensation to Phanpanat.

As Phanpanat is still unable to give an interview to the media, Matichon contacted Pim for more details. Pim said she included everything she knew in the post and had filed a complaint against the attacker at Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

Pim said the man had not contacted her or Phanpanat since the assault. She expressed concern that the suspect might avoid punishment, which prompted her to bring the story to social media.

In a related report, a Thai woman fled from the eastern province of Rayong to hide in Chon Buri after her cheating boyfriend brutally assaulted her when she asked to end their relationship. The victim said the man had two other wives and four children.

According to the woman, the unfaithful boyfriend cut her face with broken glass, suffocated her with a pillow, strangled her with a chain, and beat her. He also threatened to kill her, pointing both a gun and a knife at her.

Officers at Sattahip Police Station promised to arrest the man, but no further updates on the case have been made available.