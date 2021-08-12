Phuket
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Following the murder of a Swiss tourist at an isolated waterfall on the island of Phuket last week, officials have been busy identifying other potential danger spots. Nation Thailand reports that the Phuket sandbox command centre has named 6 locations that could pose a risk to tourists. Provincial governor Narong Woonciew has called on local authorities to tighten security at each of the locations.
Officials and tourism operators on the island are concerned about the future of the sandbox scheme and the island’s reputation among potential tourists and overseas tour operators following last week’s murder of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf. The Swiss national had been visiting the island under the sandbox scheme. Her body was found at the island’s Ao Yon waterfall on the afternoon of August 5. A local man has been arrested and confessed to the woman’s murder.
Meanwhile, Krit Warit from the Phuket Tourist Police Bureau says officers have checked over 120 local tourist attractions to ensure they’re safe for tourists and found a number to be lacking.
“We found 6 tourist attractions have a high level of risk for visitors due to a lack of CCTV surveillance, as well as being isolated from communities. We will submit the list and details of security measures that are lacking to the provincial committee, which will later instruct local authorities to improve security at these attractions.”
According to the Nation Thailand report, the 6 locations are:
– Pru Mai Khao forest
– Banana and Naithon beaches
– Bang Thao mountain scenic point
– Wang Khee On waterfall
– Khlong Mudong mangrove forest
– Ao Yon waterfall
According to Krit, people coming on to Phuket will now be required to register on the GoPhuket app with their Thai ID card and have their details checked against the police crime database.
“Police are preparing to use the “GoPhuket” application as a mandatory registration platform for those who wish to enter the province. Visitors must insert their smart ID card into a reader upon entry. Officials will verify their ID with a police database to prevent persons with a criminal record from entering the sandbox area.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
How to enter Thailand during Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 147 Covid-related deaths, 22,782 infections
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared
Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui
Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Crime4 days ago
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
- Thailand4 days ago
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
- News4 days ago
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…