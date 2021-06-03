Phuket bust nabs 2 men with drugs valued at 5.3 million baht

2 men in Phuket town were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing methamphetamines and crystal valued at around 5.3 million baht.

The men allegedly had 14,000 methamphetamine pills (also known as yaba, which roughly translates to “crazy drug”) and about 3 kilograms of crystal meth (also known as ice, tina, or speed). The news of their arrest was announced at a press conference at the Phuket office of the Volunteer Defense Corps (VDC) this morning.

28 year old Banpot ‘Jo’ Saetan, arrested close to the Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division, allegedly had 400 yaba pills and 100 grams of Crytstal or “tina” in his possession. After his arrest, Banpot gave police information that led to the arrest of 35 year old Patiyuth ‘Mom’ Yorsaengra at a house in Phuket town. Both men were taken to the Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Besides the drugs, officers also seized 6 digital scales, plastic bags, a motorbike, and 2 mobile phones as evidence.

The Vice Governernor, Vikrom Jakthee, says the arrests happened on June 1 around 5 pm with the aid of the Assistant Chief of Security Affairs Group, Jiradet Burarak, and other Territorial Defense Volunteers. Reportedly, the raid did not involve police officers.

Governor Narong said the Phuket police are committed to the prosecution of drug users and takers.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

