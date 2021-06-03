Thailand
Phuket bust nabs 2 men with drugs valued at 5.3 million baht
2 men in Phuket town were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing methamphetamines and crystal valued at around 5.3 million baht.
The men allegedly had 14,000 methamphetamine pills (also known as yaba, which roughly translates to “crazy drug”) and about 3 kilograms of crystal meth (also known as ice, tina, or speed). The news of their arrest was announced at a press conference at the Phuket office of the Volunteer Defense Corps (VDC) this morning.
28 year old Banpot ‘Jo’ Saetan, arrested close to the Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division, allegedly had 400 yaba pills and 100 grams of Crytstal or “tina” in his possession. After his arrest, Banpot gave police information that led to the arrest of 35 year old Patiyuth ‘Mom’ Yorsaengra at a house in Phuket town. Both men were taken to the Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.
Besides the drugs, officers also seized 6 digital scales, plastic bags, a motorbike, and 2 mobile phones as evidence.
The Vice Governernor, Vikrom Jakthee, says the arrests happened on June 1 around 5 pm with the aid of the Assistant Chief of Security Affairs Group, Jiradet Burarak, and other Territorial Defense Volunteers. Reportedly, the raid did not involve police officers.
Governor Narong said the Phuket police are committed to the prosecution of drug users and takers.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Patong Thieves cite unemployment for theft
Yesterday morning in Patong, a town in Phuket, 2 men, 42 year old Samran Luiprasert and 34 year old Amphon Boonchuaynamphon, were arrested by Patong police for stealing a coffee machine and 2 televisions from a restaurant. The men said they needed money to survive.
In the police report, it was said the alleged criminals were found after the owner of Safe Number One restaurant filed a police report of the theft from his business.
The police used nearby CCTV footage to identify the alleged thieves leaving the scene on a black Honda PCX motorbike. Further, police identified Amphon by a conspicuous neck tattoo, as well as tattoos on his arms and legs. Police then located Amphon on a building near Phra Mettha Rd.
When questioned, Amphon confessed to the theft, a Jura coffee machine and 2 43-inch Toshiba LED televisions, from Safe Number One restaurant. Amphon also gave up Samran as his alleged accomplice in the crime. Samran was subsequently arrested on a street behind the Government Savings Bank branch, according to the police report.
Both men have confessed to the theft. They reportedly said that they sold the stolen items and divided the money between themselves to pay for necessities they couldn’t afford since being unemployed due to Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a live stream
Police arrested a 31 year old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a Canadian woman while she was recording a live stream video near Bangkok’s Lumpini Park. In the video, a man runs up from behind the woman and appears to reach his hand below her waist.
The woman made a post on Twitter after the incident saying she was going to file a police report…
I’m not streaming tomorrow. Going to police to report the incident that happened this afternoon. It’s gonna be traumatic but I must to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other girls. Or anyone else! Thanks for all your support today and your love!
Police investigated and reviewed surveillance camera footage. Officers arrested Jedsada Phopong, who is homeless, near Lumpini Park.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport
Police arrested an American man, another suspect in the kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was preparing to leave the country. 38 year old Matthew Wilson is the tenth suspect to be arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of a Taiwanese businessman after a failed business deal. Other suspects include 2 other American men, said to be former US Marines, and 3 senior Thai police officers.
Back in March, a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in broad daylight from the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area off Sukhumvit Road. Reports say he went to the restaurant to “resolve” a disagreement over the 93 million baht sale of rubber gloves. Apparently, the businessman had sold a large amount of gloves for around million baht, but the quality was much lower than expected. The businessman’s family say the kidnappers demanded US$3 million for his release.
The abduction at the restaurant was caught on CCTV cameras. Wilson allegedly was involving in restraining the businessman at the restaurant and forcefully taking him out to another place, according to Crime Suppression Division commander Suwat Sangnum. Wilson now faces charges for illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.
Police say Wilson had just entered immigration at the airport, preparing to board a flight out of Thailand, when he was arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket bust nabs 2 men with drugs valued at 5.3 million baht
American expats to US Dep Sec of State: give us vaccines!
US Deputy Secretary of State pledges Covid-19 aid
Police seize clouded leopard rug after it was posted for sale on Facebook
Lat Phrao malls insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters
Patong Thieves cite unemployment for theft
Fire in Rayong kills 1, injures 6
Good Morning Thailand | More 7-11s for Thailand, US expats seek vaccine help, Covid figures
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a live stream
PM moved vaccine funds from Health Ministry to Central Fund in case of “urgent need”
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
Thursday Covid Update: 3,886 new cases and 39 deaths
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
- Drugs2 days ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- World1 day ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Bangkok4 days ago
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”