Coronavirus (Covid-19)
11 million Sinovac doses to arrive in Thailand over the next 3 months
Over the next 3 months, Thailand will import 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. The locally-produced AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is the primary vaccine planned for Thailand’s mass coronavirus immunisation campaign. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the additional Sinovac doses will help reach the goal of obtaining 100 million doses.
So far, Thailand has received 5.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, and another 500,000 doses of the vaccine was donated by the Chinese government, with the agreement that Thailand would set aside some doses for Chinese citizens living in the country.
Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation will import a total of 11 million dose of the Sinovac vaccine from June to August, Anutin says.
“In June alone we expect to receive 2.5 million doses, 500,000 of which will arrive on Saturday, one million at the middle of the month and another million at the end of the month.”
On June 1, The World Health Organisation approved Sinovac on for emergency use. Anutin says the WHO recommends the Sinovac vaccine for adults 18 and older. Two doses are needed for the vaccine to be effective against the coronavirus and the time between doses should be spaced out by 2 to 4 weeks, the health minister says.
“Although it has an efficacy rate of 51% reported from clinical trials, Sinovac offers nearly 100 per cent protection against symptomatic infection and hospitalisation… An advantage of the Sinovac vaccine is that it can be kept at 28 degrees Celsius and is therefore easier to manage. More than 400 million doses of Sinovac have been administered globally with no reports of death linked to the vaccine.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American expats living in Thailand released an open letter asking for Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pled with the US government to include arrangements to guarantee vaccines to all US expats in the kingdom.
“Don’t abandon us! The US continues to have a growing vaccine surplus, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are at risk.”
The letter is a collaboration between Democrats Abroad Thailand chair Paul Risley, Republicans Overseas Asia vice president Tony Rodriguez, American Women’s Club of Thailand president Ambreen Miraly, and Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Carl Manchester. The groups are advocating for vaccines for expats who are struggling to get access during Thailand’s slow rollout. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half the people in the US have received 1 jab and 40% have been fully vaccinated.
Surmising that talks between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman would include plenty of discussion of the US helping Thailand with procuring vaccines, the letter pushed to include an allotment for American citizens as part of the agreement. The US pledged US $30 million in Covid-19 vaccine aid and cited its surplus of vaccines and intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population.
The letter observed that as China supplies a majority of vaccines to Thailand, they included in their recent donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to be vaccinated. The American groups urge a similar clause in aid from the United States. They made a point that the US government charges taxes to its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost every other country in the world and as such deserve access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines all other Americans are receiving.
On the Democrats Abroad website, an article urges Americans to use the #TaxedButNotVaxxed hashtag on social media and includes a form letter to send to government representatives. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words about all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to US State Department staff worldwide, veterans in Manila, and plans to vaccinate South Korean soldiers.
The letter asks for vaccines for all of the 9 million Americans living overseas and asks that US vaccine surplus donations to countries should include vaccines for US citizens. The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans around the world are dealing with Covid-19 together.
“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together…And we have to take this pandemic, tackle it not just here, but overseas as well to truly be safe in the long run.”
For more discussion and insight into the American expats’ struggle for help getting vaccinated, check out today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand where Tim and Bill discuss the matter with their guest Peter from Democrats Aboard.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Lat Phrao shopping centres insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters
Central Plaza Lat Phrao, Imperial World, and Union Mall located (mostly) in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, deny they are the shopping centres the CCSA was referring to on Wednesday when the CCSA said there was a “Covid cluster from a mall”. The confusion stems from the fact that the CCSA did not specify which mall was responsible for the cluster.
The Lat Phrao malls are referring to the CCSA’s daily press briefing that said how the 48 infection clusters discovered in Bangkok recently are being monitored closely, including the new cluster found at a Lat Phrao mall, although she left the mall in question to up to the viewer’s imagination.
In response, the Central Plaza Lat Phrao Facebook wrote a post proclaiming they were not the source of the mall cluster. They said their mall had been following strict protocols, including having a “big clean” daily, as well as taking other precautions.
Opposite to Central, the Union Mall, left its own Facebook post that also says they are not the mall in question. They maintain that they had a 15 day closure for “disinfection and cleanup”. They also say they were told by the Chatuchak district office that the district did not have a new cluster.
Imperial world Lat Phrao also denied it was the source of the cluster. The Imperial World Lat Phrao argues that they are not even in the Lat Phrao district, but part of the Wang Thong Lang district. Thus, the mall-whodunnit currently remains unsolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
PM moved vaccine funds from Health Ministry to Central Fund in case of “urgent need”
The PM has been re-jigging the government coffers, saying he transferred funding for Covid-19 vaccines from the Health Ministry to the Central Fund – in case of urgent need. Prayut Chan-o-cha was addressing MPs yesterday, the last day of a 3-day debate on the 3.1-trillion-baht national budget for 2022. In particular, the PM was responding to criticism from the coalition’s Bhumjaithai Party, with a number of MPs accusing him of diverting funds from the Health Ministry.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the PM says nobody, including himself, has any idea when the pandemic will end, or how much money will be needed to fight it. He says the situation calls for vaccine funding to be moved to the Central Fund, adding that with vaccine funding coming from both borrowing and the Central Fund, the money is readily available when there is an urgent need. He adds that the spending of Central Fund resources is subject to tight controls.
The cuts to the Health Ministry’s budget were the source of much debate yesterday, with 1 MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, calling on party leader and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, to withdraw the party from the coalition. Anutin has responded by saying it was all a misunderstanding and that funds have already been set aside for his ministry to continue fighting the pandemic. Meanwhile, the PM says he has no issues with Anutin and that they are in touch regularly given the Covid-19 crisis.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
