Phichit farmers boost income with organic date palms

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Farmers in Phichit are turning to organic date palm cultivation to boost income, with sweet, nutrient-rich fruits fetching high prices of 400 baht per kilogramme. This shift is driven by the fruit’s popularity and the relatively easy maintenance.

Veerachat Kiewubon of Poon Siri Farm located in Moo 2, Wat Kwang Subdistrict, Pho Thale District, Phichit, converted his 8-rai lime plantation into a date palm orchard with 150 trees. He is cultivating five varieties: Barhi, Khonayzi, Shishi, Nawader, and H1.

The date palms are currently five years old. This year, however, the yield is expected to be lower than last year due to extreme heat, reducing output by over 50%. As a result, prices are anticipated to be higher.

This month’s harvest will feature the Khonayzi variety, known for its bright red colour and sweet, crunchy taste. Other varieties will gradually enter the market. Prices this year are expected to range between 200 and 500 baht per kilogramme, depending on quality and variety.

Veerachat explained that he previously cultivated limes, which only fetched high prices for a month during the summer. This prompted him to switch to date palms, which yield better results.

He uses organic farming methods, primarily using organic bat manure as fertiliser, to achieve the sweet, smooth taste and attractive appearance of the fruits. The first batch of produce will be available at the end of the month, with prices estimated at around 300 to 400 baht per kilogramme.

Dates are a fruit with no cholesterol and low-fat content. They are rich in beneficial nutrients, including vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, and K, as well as calcium, sulphur, iron, potassium, phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, and volatile oils. Additionally, they are high in fibre, which helps reduce constipation and other ailments, reported KhaoSod.

For those interested, Poon Siri Farm can be contacted at 0813245322.

In related news, the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperative, led by Thammanat Prompao, announced new professional development and marketing initiatives to boost farmer income and increase agriculture technology knowledge.