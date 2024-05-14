Phetchaburi’s plan to lure 10 million tourists each year

Photo courtesy of Travelfish

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports revealed an ambitious blueprint to entice over 10 million tourists to Phetchaburi Province each year, harnessing soft power to drive sustainable tourism and unleash substantial economic rewards.

The groundbreaking announcement, made on May 13 ahead of Thailand’s Cabinet meeting, unfolded in the scenic backdrop of Phetchaburi, setting the stage for a tourism renaissance in the region.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanich, led the charge, underscoring the Ministry’s unwavering dedication to propelling Phetchaburi into the limelight as a premier tourist hotspot.

“Our vision is clear: to amass 3.5 trillion baht in revenue by nurturing 11 soft power industries, with a keen focus on Phetchaburi’s rich tapestry of historical tourism, culinary delights, arts, and culture.”

The ministry’s strategy hinges on collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to elevate tourist numbers to a minimum of 10 million annually, injecting an estimated 35 billion baht into the local economy. This entails a comprehensive partnership with local authorities, businesses, and community groups to bolster the province’s allure and infrastructure.

Central to the plan is the development of an integrated tourism ecosystem, seamlessly weaving together key attractions like Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park and Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park into a compelling visitor experience.

Moreover, initiatives are underway to empower local communities and ensure that the tourism boom translates into tangible benefits for residents. From upgrading facilities to ramping up promotional campaigns, every effort is geared towards catapulting Phetchaburi onto the global tourism stage, reported Hua Hin Today.

Already, signs of progress abound, with Phetchaburi witnessing a surge in tourist footfall. Buoyed by a 20.26% increase in visitors in 2023, and a promising start to 2024 with a 9.93% rise in the first quarter, the province is poised for unprecedented growth.

