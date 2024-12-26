Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A bitch, believed to have been shot, struggled to return to her puppies to nurse them before succumbing to her injuries while they were still feeding. This tragic incident took place yesterday, December 25, in Songkhla province, adding a sad note to Christmas and prompting immediate action from local officials and animal welfare organisations.

A video circulated online showed a mother dog with a gunshot-like wound trying to nurse her puppies despite her critical condition. Sympathisers were moved by her maternal instincts, even as she lay dying, and the clip quickly gained widespread attention. Responding to this, Somkid Buhngachart, the leader of The Hope Songkhla, visited the scene in Ban Naplueang, Village 1, Khlong Kwang subdistrict, Nathawi district, Songkhla province, together with officers from the Nathawi Police Station and district livestock officials to assist.

Upon arrival, the team met with community leaders including Thanyarat Kaewsuk, the President of the Khlong Kwang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Saiyan Midni, the Deputy President, and Sompratana Chaisukang, the Village Chief, along with the dog’s owner. They brought supplies such as food, medicine, and vaccines to aid the surviving eight puppies, ensuring they received flea and tick prevention treatments and deworming.

The Hope Songkhla further provided the community leaders with three signs aimed at promoting awareness of animal cruelty laws, encouraging residents to understand the legal implications of harming animals. The welfare group also arranged for the bitch among the puppies to be spayed to prevent further breeding, allowing the owner to reclaim the puppies post-surgery. Guidance on caring for the puppies was offered, and additional food supplies were donated, reported KhaoSod.

The police have officially recorded the incident at Nathawi Police Station to ensure such acts of cruelty are not repeated in the area. The dog’s owner recounted the distressing circumstances, explaining that no one was home when the mother dog disappeared. Upon searching, the owner found her lifeless body with the puppies still nursing, and upon closer inspection, noticed a bullet-like wound but was unaware of who was responsible.

“No one was home on the day of the incident. The mother dog went missing, and despite searching, I couldn’t find her until I saw her lying dead with the puppies still feeding. Checking her wounds, I found what looked like a bullet hole but have no idea who did this.”

