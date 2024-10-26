BEM takes legal action against escalator stunt at Bangkok metro

Screenshot courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) has taken legal action against an individual for his alleged reckless behaviour, as captured in a viral video showing him sliding down an escalator handrail at a metro station in Bangkok.

A Facebook user known as Nut Freerunning posted the video on October 22, tagging it with “Slider+MRT+freerunning.” The footage depicted the man running through a crowd of commuters at exit No. 1 of Wat Mangkon station on the Blue Line, operated by BEM.

He then leapt onto the gap between the escalators and slid down to the ground. Security cameras at the station recorded the incident at 1.43pm.

The video quickly garnered numerous comments from netizens condemning the behaviour and urging relevant authorities to take action. Some users also suggested that the video be removed. Initially, the individual declined these requests, responding with, “Thank you” and “I didn’t get caught.”

But at last, BEM announced yesterday, October 25, that the man had been charged with inappropriate behaviour that could endanger public safety.

The mass transit operator stated that security at stations would be enhanced by installing barriers between escalators to prevent similar stunts. Additionally, BEM mentioned that its security personnel would be instructed to closely monitor activities at stations to ensure the safety of all passengers. The company reiterated the importance of adhering to the rules, reported Bangkok Post.

The video has now been deleted from the individual’s Facebook page.

