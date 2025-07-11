Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out

In a no-holds-barred political confessional, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has laid bare the fierce rivalries, power plays and behind-the-scenes bargaining threatening to tip Thailand’s fragile government into chaos.

During the 55 Years Nation Exclusive Talk: Breaking Through Thailand’s Crisis Chapter 1 at the Eastin Grand Phayathai Hotel on Wednesday, July 9, Thaksin delivered a candid assessment of Thailand’s political deadlock, the sudden exit of the Bhumjaithai Party, and the relentless ambitions driving would-be leaders to desperate measures.

Asked whether Thailand has reached an impasse, Thaksin said, “There has to be someone who can step in and solve the issue. We need to address the situation as it arises.”

He didn’t hold back in mocking the jostling for the premiership, alluding to a politician whose son is abroad yet declared his father would be prime minister by July.

“Many are desperate to hold the position,” he said.

Thaksin was adamant he never pushed Bhumjaithai out of the coalition, insisting the Pheu Thai-led government must prove itself through results.

“The prime minister told me she wanted Bhumjaithai to stay, but they left. When the situation with Hun Sen arose, they took the opportunity to exit,” he said.

He blamed policy paralysis partly on the Ministry of Interior, particularly over drug control, poverty, and debt reduction.

“Despite efforts to push policies forward, it stalled at the Ministry.”

When pressed on the potential removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin struck a defiant tone.

“I believe the suspension of the prime minister’s duties is more about calming the situation. I trust in the legal process and the facts, and I am confident in my daughter’s integrity. The court should listen to the facts.”

Reflecting on Bhumjaithai’s exit, Thaksin sounded weary but resolute.

“I didn’t want them to leave, but once a decision is made, we cannot regret it. We tried to negotiate, but they refused. They wanted to keep the Ministry of Interior. The reason I disagreed was because of past experiences.”

Recalling the party’s past betrayal in 2008, Thaksin said, “Politics in our country is designed in a way that makes it the worst. After the military coup, when the constitution was written, they tried to keep me out in every possible way. Eventually, the country faced problems, with small parties unable to function.”

As for what comes next, Thaksin sees three paths: Paetongtarn pressing on, Chaikasem Nitisiri stepping up, or dissolving the House entirely, reported The Nation.

“Problems are meant to be solved, not carried,” he said, reminding Thailand that the game of politics waits for no one.