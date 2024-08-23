Libertex to take centre stage as Gold Sponsor at iFX EXPO Asia 2024 Leading trading platform Libertex to feature prominently at Southeast Asia’s premier trading expo

Photo via Libertex

Multi-award-winning online CFD broker Libertex is set to take a leading role at one of the most anticipated business-to-business (B2B) events of the year in Southeast Asia.

A trusted leader in the trading industry with over 25 years of experience, the company has been confirmed as a Gold Sponsor at iFX EXPO Asia 2024.

The exhibition, being held at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld in Bangkok, Thailand, from September 16-18, brings together thousands of C-level executives, fintech innovators, Introducing Brokers (IBs), and some of the largest brands in the world of online trading.

As a prominent participant in the upcoming expo, Libertex will meet with existing and potential IBs to demonstrate the benefits of its Partnership Programme.

The company will also showcase its MT4 and MT5 offerings, present its innovative proprietary trading platform, and discuss mutual business opportunities in Southeast Asia.

It also presents a significant opportunity for Libertex to connect with key stakeholders, offer insights into its cutting-edge trading tools, and highlight to IBs the company’s commitment to providing their traders with the best available services.

Ready for business

Building on their strong presence at iFX EXPO Asia 2024, Libertex representatives will be stationed at Booth No.5, strategically positioned on the expo floor throughout the two-day event to engage with attendees and partners. Several interactive sessions will also take place at the booth.

Visitors to the Libertex booth will have the opportunity to arrange a one-on-one meeting with the company’s team of experts, explore the broker’s key aspects, and discuss potential partnerships tailored to their specific business needs.

In addition, partners will have the chance to explore the broker’s full offering, gain insights into the latest trading trends, and explore Libertex’s exclusive educational content for traders of all levels of experience. This will help IB Partners understand the company’s scope and formulate a clearer value proposition for their clients.

Libertex IB programme

One key feature on display at iFX EXPO Asia 2024 is the Libertex Introducing Broker (IB) Programme, which offers opportunities for individuals and businesses to expand their financial activities by leveraging their networks and industry expertise.

Designed to enhance partner earnings, the programme allows participants to utilise Libertex’s trading tools and resources to access a range of financial benefits.

It includes a competitive rewards system, with partners earning up to US$35 per lot, US$10 per lot on gold, and US$8 per EURUSD, all without requiring an initial investment.

Meanwhile, the programme also incorporates a Master IB initiative, which enables partners to refer other Introducing Brokers and generate additional income streams.

Premium partnerships

Transparency and efficiency form an integral part of the Libertex IB Programme, with partners receiving detailed payment and performance reports with real-time tracking, and weekly payouts ensure regular access to earnings without caps on rewards.

IBs can also benefit from various localisation features through localised websites, customer support, and tailored services for specific regions and languages.

Support for partners is a priority within the Libertex IB Programme, with each partner being assigned a dedicated IB Manager while having access to 24/7 multilingual support.

A broad array of free marketing tools also assist partners in promoting Libertex effectively. Advanced trading tools, such as copy trading and competitive spreads, provide a superior trading experience for clients and partners alike.

Broker excellence

Libertex is proud to be the official online trading partner of German football powerhouse FC Bayern, having first entered into a high-profile partnership with the club in 2022.

The broker has been the recipient of several prestigious industry awards in recent years. With more than 45 financial industry awards, the brand’s achievements are well-matched with FC Bayern’s long list of titles and victories.

Libertex’s most notable recent awards include CFD Broker of the Year – Global at the PAN Finance Awards 2024, Most Reliable Broker – Asia at the UF Awards Global 2023, and Best CFD Broker from the World Finance Forex Awards 2023.

For more information about Libertex, click here.

Press Release