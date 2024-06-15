Pattaya mayor’s big bet on Irish tourism

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a significant push to boost international tourism, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed H.E. Patrick Bourne, Ambassador of Ireland to the Kingdom of Thailand, and his delegation. The high-profile visit centred on strengthening tourism ties and introducing measures to support Irish tourists in Pattaya.

During the meeting, Mayor Poramet expressed his delight and honour in hosting Irish ambassador Bourne. Poramet emphasised the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration in enhancing the tourism experience. Joining the discussions were Banlue Kullavanijaya, President of the Pattaya City Council, and Poomiphat Kamolnart, Secretary to the Mayor. The dialogue focused on various tourism aspects, with a keen emphasis on ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors.

Mayor Poramet reassured the Irish delegation of Pattaya City’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality services and a secure environment for tourists. He highlighted the city’s ongoing collaboration with various sectors to bolster tourists’ confidence and ensure their convenience and safety during their stay, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Pattaya City is dedicated to creating a secure and enjoyable environment for all visitors. Our collaboration with different sectors guarantees that tourists from Ireland and other countries feel welcome and protected while exploring the city. This visit signifies a step forward in strengthening the relationship between Pattaya and Ireland, paving the way for increased tourism and cultural exchange between our regions.”

In related news, an Irishman’s dream holiday in Thailand turned into a nightmare after he tragically died just days before he was due to return home for his godson’s birthday. The 49 year old Irishman had been enjoying nearly four weeks in the picturesque Southeast Asian country when he suddenly passed away, only a day before his flight home.

In other news, tourism is in crisis as overtourism sparks protests and unrest across the globe. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has a plan to turn the tide, urging cooperation between businesses and local communities to manage the influx of visitors.