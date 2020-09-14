Thailand
Parliament to host a ‘safe zone’ forum for students’ demands on September 22
A ‘dialogue’ is to be held in a Thai parliamentary setting on September 22. A parliamentary committee is responding to the demands from student and opposition protesters, who are calling for reform of the government, a new constitution, and even reform of the Thai Monarchy – the latter previously considered a ‘no go’ zone. The committee describes the upcoming forum as an intimidation-free “safe zone” for the students to voice their opinions and share them directly with the country’s MPs
Padipat Suntiphada, chairman of the House Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications and Public Participation, says the panel invited students to share their demands on constitutional amendment. Padipat is a Kao Klai (Move Forward) MP from Phitsanulok.
The students have already submitted to the panel their so-called “10-point manifesto” for reform of Thailand’s monarchy. The reforms address the scrapping the controversial lese-majeste law, defunding of the royal family and stop the ‘palace’ from expressing political opinions.
This would be the first time that reform of Thailand’s Head of State was raised as a topic in the Thai Parliament. The significance of the moment, previously a taboo topic for Thais, follows the broaching of the topic during protests in Bangkok early last month. A protest on August 10, was the first time the topic had been raised in a broad public forum and drew both support, and condemnation, from social media. A week later, a rally attracted up to 10,000 people at the Democracy Monument, and was the largest protest ever staged in Thailand since the coup back in 2014.
The proposed parliamentary forum would be only 3 days after this weekend’s next proposed anti-government rally. The demonstration, expected to draw up to 50,000 people, was meant to be held at the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, although university officials, at this stage, have said the rally cannot take place on the grounds of the institution. Notably, given some of the topics up for discussion at the rally, the Tha Prachan campus is just steps away from the Grand Palace.
The students are adamant on holding the rally on the Tha Prachan campus despite being refused permission from the university’s administration. Their plan is to camp overnight at the campus before marching to Government House the next day, a move university officials say would drag the university into the student’s political quagmire. The university, and the Tha Prachan campus, have an emotional connection with political uprisings in the past.
The Thammasat University massacre was a violent crackdown by Thai police and lynching by right-wing paramilitaries and bystanders against leftist protesters who had occupied Bangkok’s Thammasat University and the adjacent Sanam Luang, on 6 October 1976. Prior to the massacre, thousands of students, workers and other leftists had been holding ongoing demonstrations against the return of former dictator Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand since mid-September. Official reports state that 46 were killed and 167 were wounded, while unofficial reports state that more than 100 demonstrators were killed.
After the August rallies, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha warned protesters to “steer clear of criticising the monarchy” saying they crossed the line when their “10-point reform plan” was read out at a rally on August 10. Since then, police have charged more than a dozen activists with offences ranging from sedition to incitement of violence, but released them on bail as the government struggles with how to respond to the rallies.
The parliamentary panel is seen as an olive branch for the students and activists to participate in discussions in an ‘inclusive’ parliamentary setting. Critics say the government are just “buying time’ and that the forum is merely a staged PR stunt. But many MPs have expressed the need for the student’s demands to be broached in a parliamentary setting.
Around 40 representatives and activists from anti-establishment groups like the Free Youth movement and United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, and pro-establishment groups like Vocational Students Protecting the Nation, have been invited to participate in the forum.
“If the forum receives good feedback, Parliament has to respond. If society lifts the ceiling [of discussion], how can MPs be afraid to talk? Personally, I think the safe zone to debate the 10-point manifesto is in Parliament. But I’m not sure when is the right time or whether we have to wait for the launch of a constitution drafting assembly to discuss the monarchy while writing a new draft charter.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
Thammasat University, once a bastion of democratic voices and student expression, has refused permission for an anti-government protest, set to take place on its Tha Phra Chan campus in Bangkok, on September 19. University officials say they are banning the gathering as organisers have “failed to follow the institution’s guidelines” on hosting political events on campus. Officials are referring to regulations issued on September 3, which they say are to facilitate education about civil rights and liberties, while remaining within the confines of the law and the current Thai Constitution, and respecting the safety of others. The Bangkok Post reports […]
Politics
PM ignores opposition calls for him to step down… “I have a job to do”
Calls from opposition parties for Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign have been brushed aside by the Thai leader, who insists he has a job to do. Politicians from the Pheu Thai and Kao Klai parties have called for him to step down, with Jiraporn Sinthuprai from the Pheu Thai Party even going as far as to say she’s prepared a resignation letter for him to sign. The PM responded to the calls by thanking MPs for not suggesting he flee from justice (a dig at his predecessor PMs, Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck, both of whom are living […]
Thailand
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has been appointed chair of the World Health Organisation’s Regional Committee for Southeast Asia. The colourful and controversial minister made the announcement at a press conference yesterday afternoon. He says 14 countries put his name forward for the role, which has a fixed term of 1 year, partly due to Thailand’s success in controlling the Covid-19 virus. The committee is due to hold its first meeting today, where members are expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Southeast Asia and share tips and best practice ideas. Anutin says Southeast Asian nations are focused on the […]
Asia Pacific’s smartphone market declines by 20% during pandemic
Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla
Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time
Miss airplane travel? Here’s some flight experiences that don’t leave the ground
Parliament to host a ‘safe zone’ forum for students’ demands on September 22
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Thai Alex Albon scores podium finish in Tuscan Formula One GP
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Thailand4 days ago
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
- Business3 days ago
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
- Business2 days ago
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
- Politics3 days ago
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest
Toby Andrews
September 14, 2020 at 2:59 pm
The countries MPs will just nod politely, agree, and then do what they want because they are not subject to the Or Else factor.
The Or Else factor is: you will be voted out if you do not do what the citizens demand.
They are just defusing the protest . . .