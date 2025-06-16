Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

A hotel employee tragically died on the night of June 16 after a motorcycle collision with a parked truck outside a convenience store in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

The incident occurred around 12.30am on Phahonyothin 49/2 Alley, Anusawari subdistrict. Police from Bang Khen Police Station, along with forensic doctors from Bhumibol Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

The accident took place on a three-lane road near a bus stop. A four-wheel Hyundai truck was parked to deliver goods to a convenience store, and its right rear end was visibly damaged. Approximately 20 metres away, a Yamaha XMAX 300 motorcycle lay on the road, heavily damaged at the front.

The hotel worker, identified as 28 year old Nitipoom, was returning home from his shift when the accident occurred. He sustained severe injuries, and despite efforts by Bangkok’s Erawan Medical Emergency Services to resuscitate him for 25 minutes, he did not survive. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, trousers, and a full-face white helmet at the time of the accident.

Nitipoom suffered significant injuries to his face and abdomen, resulting in heavy bleeding. His body was taken to Bhumibol Hospital’s forensic institute for a post-mortem examination, and his family will be informed afterward, reported KhaoSod.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have taken the truck driver and eyewitnesses for further questioning to determine the exact cause of the collision. Initial information suggests that Nitipoom, after finishing his shift, was on his way home in the Saphan Mai area when he collided with the back of the truck, leading to his death.

