Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

Police reviewing CCTV to determine cause of fatal impact

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
60 1 minute read
Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A hotel employee tragically died on the night of June 16 after a motorcycle collision with a parked truck outside a convenience store in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

The incident occurred around 12.30am on Phahonyothin 49/2 Alley, Anusawari subdistrict. Police from Bang Khen Police Station, along with forensic doctors from Bhumibol Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

The accident took place on a three-lane road near a bus stop. A four-wheel Hyundai truck was parked to deliver goods to a convenience store, and its right rear end was visibly damaged. Approximately 20 metres away, a Yamaha XMAX 300 motorcycle lay on the road, heavily damaged at the front.

The hotel worker, identified as 28 year old Nitipoom, was returning home from his shift when the accident occurred. He sustained severe injuries, and despite efforts by Bangkok’s Erawan Medical Emergency Services to resuscitate him for 25 minutes, he did not survive. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, trousers, and a full-face white helmet at the time of the accident.

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Nitipoom suffered significant injuries to his face and abdomen, resulting in heavy bleeding. His body was taken to Bhumibol Hospital’s forensic institute for a post-mortem examination, and his family will be informed afterward, reported KhaoSod.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have taken the truck driver and eyewitnesses for further questioning to determine the exact cause of the collision. Initial information suggests that Nitipoom, after finishing his shift, was on his way home in the Saphan Mai area when he collided with the back of the truck, leading to his death.

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In similar news, a heartbreaking accident claimed the life of a high school student in Phrae province on June 10 after a motorcycle crash led to the teen being struck by a truck. The group of students had reportedly been heading to get haircuts after school.

Latest Thailand News
Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation Crime News

Surin motel scandal: infidelity leads to chaotic confrontation

34 seconds ago
Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Hotel worker dies in tragic Bangkok motorcycle crash

17 minutes ago
Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao Thailand News

Over 100 fall ill after eating red pork rice at funeral in Phayao

26 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus budget pending approval

28 minutes ago
Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors Crime News

Khon Kaen police bust illegal kratom party with minors

36 minutes ago
Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case Crime News

Manhunt for suspect in Khon Kaen child assault case

46 minutes ago
Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Motorbike collision in Pathum Thani leads to rider’s tragic death

53 minutes ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 27 provinces

1 hour ago
Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized

1 hour ago
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

20 hours ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

21 hours ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

21 hours ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

23 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

23 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

23 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

24 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

24 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

1 day ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

1 day ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

1 day ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

1 day ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

1 day ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

1 day ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x