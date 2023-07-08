Only one firm bids for Central Terminal transformation project

Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Photo taken by hathaway_m via Flickr

Contrary to the anticipation of a competitive bidding process for the commercial development of Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has revealed that only one company has stepped forward with a bid. Three firms, reportedly interested, had initially procured invitations to tender. The disclosure surfaced yesterday after the bidding process culminated earlier this week.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, a prominent figure in the SRT governor’s office, divulged the details of four projects that were recently made open for bidding.

The first project involved the commercial transformation of an expansive 47,675 square metre space at the central terminal. Central Pattana, King Power Suvarnabhumi, and Prem Group Engineering had bought invitations to tender initially. However, only the latter made the effort to submit a bid eventually.

The second project, concerning the handling of a 2,303m² advertising space at the central grand station, saw Plan B Media and King Power International procure invites. As of now, both have abstained from placing a bid on the table.

The third initiative aimed to spur the development of 12 Red Line electric commuter train service stations, covering a total area of 3,759m². It would link the central station and the Rangsit region in Pathum Thani. Peculiarly, none of the parties expressed interest, resulting in zero purchases for an invitation to bid.

The final initiative focused on managing a 2,080m² advertising space across the 12 Red Line stations. Plan B Media and King Power International claimed invitations to tender but eventually rejected the opportunity to proceed further.

After the deadline to tender bids drew to a close in the middle of the week, Prem Group Engineering emerged as the lone firm that bid for the initial project.

An evaluation of the company qualifications by the SRT is pending, with the verdict to be announced next Thursday. On August 15, the technical proposal presented by the bidder will be assessed, and the following day, the bid proposal will be unfurled.

The SRT must incisively address the absence of bidders for the remaining trio of projects. The selection committee will consolidate this issue in a report for the next board meeting to dissect and determine viable solutions, reports Bangkok Post.