Off-duty officer fires shots & fights with Bangkok cabbie

Photo via Sirote Klampaiboon (ศิโรตม์ คล้ามไพบูลย์)

A road rage incident between a Bangkok taxi driver and an allegedly drunk off-duty police officer saw shots fired and a bout of fisticuffs on the hard shoulder of a motorway.

The taxi driver, Thongchai Baanyam, filed a complaint with the police soon after the incident in Bangkok last night.

The 42 year old told police that the reportedly drunk off-duty officer overtook his car in a pickup and nearly crashed into him after performing a U-turn on Pradit Manutham Road in the Ladprao district of Bangkok.

Thongchai said the offender opened a window and swore at him several times. He confessed to returning unpleasantries with the pickup driver.

He said…

“I am on the main road. You made a U-turn. You should give way to cars on the main road first!”

The pickup driver challenged him to get out of the car and fight. So, Thongchai parked his car and punched the driver in the face.

Thongchai said he saw a bottle of booze on the passenger seat and a police jacket tagged with the name Police Inspector, Khok Kram Police Station.

The discovery frightened Thongchai so, he quickly escaped as the officer fired a shot at him.

He filed a complaint at Khok Kram Police Station at 9pm last night with 20 other taxi driver friends, who all believed the off-duty officer would take revenge.

Thongchai said…

“I was scared after learning that he was a police officer. I’m living and working in the area of Khok Kram Police Station. I didn’t dare to file a complaint alone. That is why I asked my friends to support me.”

Thongchai submitted a video of the incident from a car dash cam to support his statement. The video shows the police officer waving his gun at the taxi driver.

Khok Kram Police Station officers acknowledged the complaint and said they would investigate the incident. They did not acknowledge whether the man was a police officer.

SOURCE: Thairath

