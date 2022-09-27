Venomous snake emerges from parcel at sorting office in Thailand

An extremely venomous snake escaped from a parcel at a sorting office in Kanchanaburi province, western Thailand, yesterday. One has to ask themselves, what did the intended receiver do to deserve such a life-threatening package?

Post office staff said the one-metre long stripy snake slithered out from a pile of parcels at the sorting office in Tha Muang district. When staff checked over the packages, they noticed that one of them was unsealed.

Staff called a snake rescue team from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation who swiftly came to capture the venomous Malayan krait (Bungaras candidus), which they put in a plastic bottle.

The Malayan krait, or blue krait, is a highly venomous snake. If it bites someone, they have a 60-70% chance of dying, unless they are urgently treated with antivenom.

The postal company has contacted the sender of the package to ask whether they want their deadly snake back.

If you see a striped snake in Thailand, it’s best to stay really far away from it. It could be a harmless wolf snake, but it could also be one of many species of venomous kraits. Kraits are more triangular-shaped than wolf snakes, sort of like a Toblerone.

Read the Thaiger’s guide on what to do if you get bitten by a snake in Thailand.

SOURCE: CH3

