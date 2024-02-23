Aircrafts’ near collision at Dubai Airport exposed as hoax (video)

A sensational video claiming to capture the heart-pounding near-miss between a Qantas airliner and an Emirates plane at Dubai Airport has sent shockwaves across social media.

Shared by an X user on February 1, the 19-second clip purportedly reveals the tense moment when disaster was averted by mere inches.

With over 1.7 million views and 6,000 shares, the post sparked widespread panic and concern. Yet, as of today, no official reports have corroborated the alleged incident. Remarkably, this isn’t the first time such a scare has gripped the aviation world. Back in 2016, two Qantas planes narrowly dodged an Emirates aircraft at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

Despite the frenzy surrounding the viral video, a shocking revelation has emerged. Investigations led by AFP traced the origin of the clip to a YouTube channel named Aviation for Everyone. Uploaded on July 24 last year, the video, titled Airplane Accidently Came in the Runway During Landing Of A380, exposes the truth behind the apparent drama.

The channel’s description leaves little room for doubt, stating that the content is crafted for entertainment purposes. The videos, pieced together from various games including Microsoft Flight Simulator and Grand Theft Auto V, feature simulated scenarios of landings, stunts, and crashes, reported AFP Factcheck.

Comments from deceived viewers poured in, with some expressing outrage at what they believed to be a real-life mishap.

“Total mismanagement of ground signalling!!!”

“The pilot is very talented and aware!”

However, the reality of the situation is far less dramatic. The allure of viral content often blurs the lines between fact and fiction, leaving unsuspecting audiences captivated by the spectacle. As this incident demonstrates, not everything that glitters on the Internet is gold.

In related news, an El Al flight en route from Phuket to Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel encountered a spine-chilling moment on Saturday night as unidentified hostile elements attempted to seize control of its communication network.

