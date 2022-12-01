Thailand
Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
In a worrying new trend, the percentage of AIDS infections has been rising among young Thais. According to the director of the Disease Control Department’s Division of AIDS, nearly two-thirds of new HIV infections are in young people.
The director, Dr Cheewanan Lertpiriyasuwat, said this was much higher than the global average of around 30%. One HIV/AIDS prevention organisation, M Plus, said that out of 250 new HIV infections detected in the northern city of Phitsanulok, more than 60 per cent were in students.
According to the AIDS Epidemic Model, about 6,500 Thai citizens are likely to have contracted HIV last year. That year, 9,300 people in Thailand died from AIDS, Thai PBS reported. This is even though comprehensive HIV care is free in Thailand.
Cheewanan said that one factor in the spread of AIDS is people hooking up with strangers online.
Thailand’s universal healthcare coverage (UHC) offers people living with HIV-free antiretroviral drugs and two free blood tests per year. Some 450,000 people are currently receiving antiviral drugs in the country.
However, the president of the Thai Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS said the high number of deaths from AIDS shows gaps in the system.
The president, Apiwat Kwangkaew, believes some people may have stopped coming for antiretrovirals because they were worried about the stigma attached to anti-AIDS medication.
Apiwat said that many companies still test recruits for HIV, including military and police schools. He noted that employers often reject candidates with HIV. Apiwat said the Thai Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS was pushing for an anti-discrimination law.
Other HIV patients might struggle financially, and have difficulties travelling to pick up the medicines, he said. Apiwat noted that some medical facilities refuse to provide dialysis to HIV-positive people, forcing them to travel farther from home to get it.
Apiwat recommended that hospitals design a system that improves the follow-up process.
Thailand now has a “Get to Zero” goal that it aims to meet by 2030. It is currently aiming to reduce infections to no more than 1,000 per year, and AIDS-related deaths to no more than 4,000. Thailand also wants to reduce the percentage of people with negative attitudes toward people with HIV from 26.7% in 2019 to no more than 10%.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest
Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
50 crypto mines raided for stealing Thai electricity
Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
China’s Covid numbers hit record high
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored6 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment24 hours ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Politics3 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Cosmetic Surgery3 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand