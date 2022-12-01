Connect with us

Thailand

Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais

Published

 on 

In a worrying new trend, the percentage of AIDS infections has been rising among young Thais. According to the director of the Disease Control Department’s Division of AIDS, nearly two-thirds of new HIV infections are in young people. 

The director, Dr Cheewanan Lertpiriyasuwat, said this was much higher than the global average of around 30%. One HIV/AIDS prevention organisation, M Plus, said that out of 250 new HIV infections detected in the northern city of Phitsanulok, more than 60 per cent were in students.

According to the AIDS Epidemic Model, about 6,500 Thai citizens are likely to have contracted HIV last year. That year, 9,300 people in Thailand died from AIDS, Thai PBS reported. This is even though comprehensive HIV care is free in Thailand.

Cheewanan said that one factor in the spread of AIDS is people hooking up with strangers online. 

Thailand’s universal healthcare coverage (UHC) offers people living with HIV-free antiretroviral drugs and two free blood tests per year. Some 450,000 people are currently receiving antiviral drugs in the country.

However, the president of the Thai Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS said the high number of deaths from AIDS shows gaps in the system.

The president, Apiwat Kwangkaew, believes some people may have stopped coming for antiretrovirals because they were worried about the stigma attached to anti-AIDS medication. 

Apiwat said that many companies still test recruits for HIV, including military and police schools. He noted that employers often reject candidates with HIV. Apiwat said the Thai Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS was pushing for an anti-discrimination law.

Other HIV patients might struggle financially, and have difficulties travelling to pick up the medicines, he said. Apiwat noted that some medical facilities refuse to provide dialysis to HIV-positive people, forcing them to travel farther from home to get it.

Apiwat recommended that hospitals design a system that improves the follow-up process.

Thailand now has a “Get to Zero” goal that it aims to meet by 2030. It is currently aiming to reduce infections to no more than 1,000 per year, and AIDS-related deaths to no more than 4,000. Thailand also wants to reduce the percentage of people with negative attitudes toward people with HIV from 26.7% in 2019 to no more than 10%.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pollution6 mins ago

Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Crime14 mins ago

Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Press Room50 mins ago

Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Sponsored6 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Thailand55 mins ago

Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
Tourism1 hour ago

TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest
World2 hours ago

Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Crime2 hours ago

Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Thailand3 hours ago

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
Bangkok3 hours ago

50 crypto mines raided for stealing Thai electricity
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Thailand4 hours ago

Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Tourism5 hours ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Hot News5 hours ago

Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending