Drama, death, spirituality: The White Lotus season 3 teaser drops (video)

The first sneak peek of The White Lotus season 3 in Thailand has landed. The highly anticipated third season of Mike White’s hit murder mystery series, The White Lotus, was teased for just six seconds, but it revealed plenty. Despite production halts due to actors’ and writers’ strikes, everything is now back on track, with a 2025 release confirmed.

The White Lotus previously whisked viewers away to Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, exploring themes of money and sex respectively. Season three will transport us to Thailand, where a new group of guests will delve into themes of death and Eastern spirituality.

“I think for the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The sepia-toned trailer showcases Thailand’s luxurious scenery: a boat zips past stunning coves, guests lounge by a picturesque pool, and a voiceover teases, “What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand.”

One familiar face is confirmed to return—Belinda, the Maui spa manager played by Natasha Rothwell.

HBO has unveiled a star-studded cast for the new season, including Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. IMDb’s full cast list adds Carrie Coon, Arnas Fedaravicius, Scott Glenn, Charlotte Le Bon, Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, New Zealand’s Morgana O’Reilly, and none other than BLACKPINK’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban.

In an interview with RNZ Afternoons, O’Reilly expressed her disbelief at landing a role.

“I did a self-tape … then like two weeks later, I got some nice feedback … I was actually at a friend’s wedding. I wanted to stop the wedding. I was like that’ll do me for years, so nice.”

Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya’s dramatic demise in season two might suggest more returning characters. White hinted at potential returns for her husband Greg (Jon Gries) and personal assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

“I think as far as, like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya’s death … maybe you’ll have to wait and find out what happens.”

The brief teaser hints at a thrilling new chapter, promising more dark comedy and intricate plots. With its stunning new setting and intriguing themes, The White Lotus season 3 is set to be a must-watch, reported RNZ.