Thailand
Chiang Mai ranks 5th on travel site’s list of best places for digital nomads
Chiang Mai, a city which some say is a “rite of passage” for digital nomads, is a top location in the world to work remotely, according to the global travel site Big 7 Travel. In the list of “50 Best Places for Remote Working in 2021,” Chiang Mai ranked 5th out of 50 places. The site says the city has the “perfect makeup of affordability, visa flexibility, fast internet speed and overall atmosphere.”
The travel site also notes that Chiang Mai is very affordable with studios for rent in the city centre at around $300 to $400 USD. There’s also various co-working spaces.
There’s no visa in Thailand for digital nomads… yet. At the moment, many digital nomads living in Thailand are on volunteer visas or education visas, which can both get fairly expensive. The Thai Board of Investment, or BOI, recently proposed changes to the Smart Visa to allow foreign freelancers to apply, allowing an up to 4 year stay, but are not any new developments.
As the global shift to remote working shows no sign of switching back, workers across the world are leaving behind the traditional office setup to work from home. For many, that means they can relocate. In the United States, at least, 20% of the current workforce are freelance workers and that number has been predicted to grow to 40% by the mid-2020s.
Other best places to work remotely in 2021 include Tallinn, Estonia; Bali, Indonesia; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Rankings took into account core data of affordability and internet access that is gathered from Nomad List alongside other variables, including countries offering specific Digital Nomad visas, and where to find the coolest co-working spaces and expat-friendly communities.
SOURCE: Big 7 Travel
Thailand
Covid-19 control measures by province
Provincial authorities are stepping up disease control measures as Covid-19 spreads throughout the country. 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported at least 1 Covid-19 case since the new wave of the coronavirus.
Here’s a run down of Covid-19 measures and advisories in some Thailand provinces, posted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Bangkok
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be extended until January 31.
- Dining in at food outlets and restaurants of all types (except at airports) will be allowed from 6am-9pm. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, though takeaway is allowed.
- Meetings, seminars and banquets with more than 200 participants must seek permission from the provincial health authorities with strict disease control measures.
- Closure of 25 non-essential businesses and places where people gather in areas including entertainment venues, theme parks, playgrounds, nurseries, boxing and martial art gyms and stadiums, horse racetracks, massage parlors, tattoo studios, beauty clinics, fitness centres. Other businesses and venues like museums, shopping centres and hotels must follow strict disease control measures.
- All food and beverage outlets including street food stalls, restaurants, food courts and centres and cafeterias (excluding pubs and bars which are ordered closed) are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages on premises.
- Venues allowed to operate must include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations, regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana contact tracing application.
- The public are urged to wear a mask when going outside.
Nonthaburi
- Fresh markets as well as migrant worker residence buildings have been ordered to be closed temporarily until January 12.
- Wat Laharn in Bang Bua Thong district has been ordered to be closed until January 14.
- All educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be closed until January 17 and are advised to apply e-learning systems.
- Closure of fighting cock-fish venues and similar fighting venues or racetracks, snooker and billiard shops, fishing and shrimp fishing parks or similar activities, game stations, games and Internet shops, water and theme parks as well as children’s playgrounds or stations at markets, boxing stadiums and gyms, Buddha amulet stalls and centres, massage and bath parlours, elderly care centres (except for regular overnight cares).
- The following venues and businesses are ordered to close from 10pm to 5am daily and are prohibited from selling any alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises: Restaurants, food parks, hotel restaurants, food and beverage outlets, food centres, cafeterias all food and beverage outlets in shopping malls, street food stalls as well as pubs, bars and karaoke venues.
- A ban on gatherings including concerts and music performances at any venues as well as activities that would draw crowds. Household gatherings can be held while government activities can take place under strict social distancing rules. Religious ceremonies can be held under strict public health measures or should consider a virtual event format.
- The public and venue operators are ordered to strictly follow public health guidelines. These include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations; regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces; and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana or Mor Chana contact tracing applications.
Pathum Thani
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels, games and Internet shops, boxing stadiums, fighting cock and bull facilities, until January 15.
- Cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience marts, and markets are to strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Chiang Mai
- Entertainment businesses of all types (pubs, bars, or karaoke) must close from 11pm to 5am. All customers are required to scan Thai Chana QR code. Number of customers must be limited to 75% of the venue’s capacity.
- All self-service food outlets (shabu and BBQ) to switch to table service or seek prior approval for self-service option. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, from 11pm to 5am.
- A ban on gatherings and events with more than 50 participants.
- All arrivals at any points of entry must register with the CM-Chana contact tracing application and self-monitor their health for 14 days.
- Arrivals from the highly controlled areas are required to enter a 14-day quarantine or be tested for Covid-19.
- Operators of accommodation of all types must collect the contact information of all guests and re-check their CM-Chana registration.
Krabi
- Mass gathering events and activities can only be held under the approval from the local public health office.
- Travellers are welcomed but must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Surat Thani
- Arrivals from Samut Sakhon are to report to the local public health office.
- Individuals who visited the COVID-19 risk areas are to enter a 14-day quarantine. Mass gathering events with more than 300 participants must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
For a full list of control measures by province, click HERE to read the update from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
SOURCE: TAT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.
Anyone who has recently visited the new Covid-19 epicentre of Samut Sakhon and who arrives in Chiang Mai should prepare to be checked, according to health authorities. The efforts are underway to stop the virus from spreading and anyone who is suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or who has visited the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, must use the CM-Chana tracing application to check in upon arriving.
Dr. Kittipan Chalom, the Chiang Mai public health office chief’s assistant also adds that arrivals need to report to public health officers, undergo the RT-PCR covid test and enter a designated 14 day quarantine facility.
Kittipan says, however, it’s not just those who visited the shrimp market, as those arriving from other parts of Samut Sakhon also must check in on the CM-Chana app, but are not yet being required to submit to Covid testing.
For those arriving to Chiang Mai from other provinces, they must still check in on the app and monitor their health.
Despite the new precautions that were recently announced, Kittipan says visitors are still welcome for the New Year holiday and argues that Chiang Mai is free from Covid. But that hasn’t stopped people from rearranging or cancelling their travel plans as tourism businesses in Petchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima are experiencing a downturn after the virus scare.
Meanwhile, tourism businesses have taken a battering from the virus scare in Phetchabun and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Such popular resorts as the Phu Thap Boek, amongst others, are seeing cancellations after a woman tested positive for the virus after spending time at one of the resorts in the mountain-top area, which has drawn criticism by local communities.
Nakhon Ratchasima is seeing a 50% drop in resort and hotel bookings as well, with unfortunately no end in sight. Pongthep Malachasing, the president of the Wang Nam Khieo Tourism Promotion Association, a district in the province, says he feels sorry for such resort owners and estimates such cancellations being worth at least 200 million baht.
“Just when they thought they could shore up some of the lost revenue during the high tourism season, they found themselves encountering an unexpected crisis.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand non-profit offers Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends
Santa Claus isn’t at the North Pole this year. He’s in Northern Thailand. And he’s not with elves. He’s mixing in with some of Thailand’s beloved elephants. Don’t believe it? Give him a Zoom call.
Zoom calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with “Santa & his Elves” are offered by the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.
Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends are limited, and pricey! The effort is intended to raise money for the program which ethically cares for elephants that were formerly in the entertainment business. The reservation for a 20 minute call requires a $2,500 USD donation.
Those interested in supporting the elephant program can make a donation. “Elephant trunk calls” are also available during the coming year, but Santa won’t be around after Christmas.
The resort’s director of sustainability and conservation, John Roberts, says it costs $18,000 USD a year to feed just 1 elephant. A $20 donation feeds an elephant for one day.
“Since the start of the national lockdown in Thailand in March, we have taken in three elephants and their mahouts. The COVID-19 elephant refugees, whose camps were unable to care for them and would ultimately have left them unfriended and unfed, are now matched with friendship groups and, of course, have their own diet plan.”
To make a donation to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, click HERE.
SOURCE: Travel and Leisure
