Thailand
No breathalyser test for Phuket resort owner after crash, police say he didn’t smell like alcohol
Police did not test the alcohol levels of the well-known owner of the Sri Panwa luxury resort in Phuket after he lost control of his Bentley, crashing into a steel barrier and causing the car to flip multiple times before it set on fire. The owner of the five-star resort had crashed another car almost exactly a year prior and was treated in the intensive care unit.
This month, 40 year old Vorasit “Pla Wan” Issara crashed his Bentley into a steel barrier as he was driving around a bend in the southern province Phang Nga. Pla Wan and his friends came out of the accident unscathed as they managed to escape the car before it set fire. Pla Wan was charged with reckless driving and causing damage to property, but police did not have his blood alcohol levels measured following the incident, because they “did not smell alcohol”, according to the police station’s Facebook page.
Lawyer Somchai Ameen said that the officers involved have neglected their duty by not ordering the driver to have his alcohol levels tested and in turn may have intentionally assisted Pla Wan in escaping punishment.
The Road Traffic Act 1999 prohibits driving while intoxicated and violators face imprisonment of no more than one year, or a fine of 5,000-20,000 baht and suspension of their licence for at least six months. If the driver is insured, insurance companies will request the results of blood alcohol tests, and if the driver is found to be drunk driving the insurance company will not protect them.
Plawan was charged with reckless driving and causing damage to property, namely the steel barrier, and paid a fine of 1000 baht at Thai Muang Police station, but his alcohol levels were not tested, according to a statement released on their Facebook page.
The officers at the scene spoke to Plawan for ten minutes and “did not smell alcohol” so they did not suspect drunk driving, according to Muang Thai Police Station’s Facebook page.
Station chief Boriboon Yoosuksomboon said an alcohol test was not necessary as there were no serious injuries or deaths or other parties involved.
Somchai said that, if drunk driving causes multiple accidents, the driver’s licence should be suspended or revoked. Whether the incident causes injuries or not, the officers are still liable to test the driver’s alcohol levels, the lawyer added.
Almost a year ago, Pla Wan crashed his car into a power pole in Phuket and was seriously injured. It was never confirmed whether he underwent alcohol testing then, either.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cash-strapped Thai Airways sells aircraft seats for 35,000 baht a pair
IKEA to open another store in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area
Thailand News Today | One Thai province to declare Covid endemic on April 1
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Academy Awards… but WHY!? (full acceptance speech)
Prayut pushes pre-Songkran Covid boosters, 6 walk-in centres open in Bangkok
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension now May 24, immigration gets stricter
Albino water buffalo sells for 2.5 million baht at Thailand buffalo festival
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
5 coolest hotels in Kanchanaburi to stay during Songkran 2022
No breathalyser test for Phuket resort owner after crash, police say he didn’t smell like alcohol
Asia News Today | Both black boxes now found on China plane & lockdown in Shanghai
Body of Burmese fisherman found in oil tank in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani
Monday Covid Update: 24,635 new cases; provincial totals
Tangmo: Senators warn police to store speedboat ‘properly’
Thailand government warns of jail time for selling unripe durian
Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
Travelling to Thailand… It’s Complicated | GMT
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Everything you need to know about Thai food
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
Thailand News Update | Thailand cuts quarantine time
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
Not so fast: Thai epidemiologist questions plans to declare Covid-19 endemic by July
Vietnamese man tries to paddle from Phuket to India on inflatable boat to see his wife
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
- Food4 days ago
Everything you need to know about Thai food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Press Room3 days ago
Is Vietnam opening its borders to international visitors?
- Bangkok3 days ago
To splash or not to splash? Bangkok mulls Songkran parties on Khao San Road, after tourism industry rebuke
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly luring boys into porn, believed to be part of ring
- Cannabis3 days ago
Police in Isaan Thailand told to be lenient with cannabis growers after grandma’s arrest
Recent comments: