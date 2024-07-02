Nine year old girl killed in road accident in Lampang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident claimed the life of a nine year old girl in Wang Nuea district, Lampang, leaving her friends and community in mourning. The young girl was struck by a pickup truck and thrown more than 10 metres, resulting in fatal injuries.

Rescue workers from Wang Nuea were immediately dispatched to the scene. However, a good Samaritan had already transported the severely injured girl, nicknamed Pin, to rescue personnel halfway at Baan Huay Khoi. She suffered significant blood loss, had broken arms and legs, and was unresponsive. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, including CPR on the way to Wang Nuea Hospital, Pin succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Katha Leelayut, the head of the Wang Nuea Rescue Association in Lampang, shared a heart-wrenching image on Facebook. The photo shows Pin’s classmates filling her desk with her favourite snacks, accompanied by messages expressing their condolences.

“Friends of Pin have placed her favourite treats under her desk in the classroom.”

The online post has garnered numerous reactions and comments, with many expressing their sorrow over the loss of young Pin.

Pin’s family and friends are left to cope with an unimaginable loss. The community has rallied around, offering support and sharing memories of the young girl.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to prevent future tragedies, reported KhaoSod.

