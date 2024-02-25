Newborn rescued from bag in Nakhon Ratchasima cornfield

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A solar panel installer made a startling discovery of an infant’s hand protruding from a bag, leading to the rescue of an abandoned newborn in a cornfield hut in Nakhon Ratchasima province. A 36 year old man was the first to find the baby boy and immediately reported the matter, which prompted a swift response from local authorities and healthcare workers.

In the middle of a cornfield, well before reaching the Nong Lak Sila community in the Sida subdistrict of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, a shocking scene unfolded when a blue shoulder bag revealed the hand of a newborn baby. The locals and authorities were alerted to the harrowing discovery, prompting an urgent investigation into the circumstances that left the baby in such a precarious situation.

Upon being notified, law enforcement officers and rescue teams rushed to the scene. They found the baby boy, his tiny form wrapped in adult-sized clothing, lying inside the blue bag, miraculously still alive. Quick coordination ensured the infant was transported to Sueng Sang Hospital for immediate care, reported KhaoSod.

The man who first stumbled upon the baby, Anocha Chuai, recounted the events leading to the discovery. Around 5pm, he had been hired by Theerawat Pimthong to install solar-powered light posts on the latter’s property.

Anocha had agreed to a fee of 300 baht and set off on his motorcycle to carry out the installation. At approximately 5.30pm, he heard the cries of a baby coming from a hut within the cornfield. Approaching the source, he spotted the partially unzipped blue bag and the baby’s hand reaching out.

Shocked, Anocha quickly opened the bag to find the infant boy inside and alive. He immediately returned to inform Theerawat and to seek help from Sueng Sang Hospital and the police.

Medical staff at the hospital estimated the baby to be about 39 weeks old. He is now under the care of the hospital’s medical team and is reported to be safe and without any health issues.

Meanwhile, the investigative team from Sueng Sang Police Station is conducting a thorough search in the area. The investigation is centred on finding any recent pregnancies or births among locals or foreign workers, and whether any individuals fitting this description have mysteriously disappeared.