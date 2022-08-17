New poll says people from Thailand more relaxed about Covid-19

A survey conducted by the Department of Health Service Support revealed that Thai people are not as vigilant as they once were about Covid-19 safety measures.

The survey revealed that Thai people were about 4.3% more likely to engage in higher-risk activities than previously while there is an 11.06% decline in mask-wearing awareness.

These results came from comparing the data from the first round of surveys conducted between March 5 to 31 with 113,847 respondents, and the latest round between July 1 to 20 with 28,487 respondents.

The department believes the survey indicates Thai people are engaging in more physical contact due to relaxed social distancing and masking measures.

Despite the latest findings, the Ministry of Public Health still encourages the general public to observe Covid safety protocol.

Just over 771% of Thailand’s population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus with two shots while about 45% have had at least one booster dose

SOURCE: Thai News