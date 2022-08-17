Thailand
Thai neitzens angry at SUV driver using a siren just to use toilet
Thai netizens made it known there were outraged by the owner of a black SUV car that traveled at high speed and used a siren – just to use a toilet.
Dashcam footage of the SUV was posted on the Facebook page Let Me Know If You Want to Be Famous Return Part 3.
The video was posted on August 14 with a caption that said…
“This car turned on its siren and lights to pass other cars on the road. The car did this from Pathum Thani to Nakhon Nayok province. There was no emergency or road accident on August 14 at 2pm. It’s the road near the Nakhon Nayok Provincial Land Transport Office. ”
According to the location given in the post, the incident was on Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.
The video revealed the SUV driving at a high speed, overtaking every car on the road with red lights flashing at the back, and the siren turned on and off along the way.
The driver recording the video followed the SUV until it parked outside a petrol station toilet. Three passengers got out of the car and went into the toilet. They didn’t seem to be in a hurry.
It is believed the car belonged to a government state department or some state news reporter because the back of the car showed a garuda sticker, which is the national emblem of Thailand, a Thai flag sticker, and a word sticker that read ข่าว which means news. Some parts of the video also show that the SUV has a sticker saying Fire & Rescue Volunteer of Thailand.
According to the Land Transport Act, drivers have to obtain a permit from the Royal Thai Police before installing an emergency light and siren. That permit expires after three years.
Anyone who uses flashing lights or a siren inappropriately could face a fine of up to 1,000 baht.
SOURCE: Amarin News
SOURCE: Amarin News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 vineyards and wineries in Thailand all wine lovers should know
Thai neitzens angry at SUV driver using a siren just to use toilet
New poll says people from Thailand more relaxed about Covid-19
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Rama 2 Road guilty of being a repeat accident offender
Body of one teacher found in double suicide pact in SE Thailand
Son who tried to starve mother to death dies of TB in NE Thailand
Mystery 911 emergency service call turns out to be a monkey
Hot gran bowled over by Shane Warne before he died in Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation pledges to neuter 1 million animals in 2 years
EPL praises Thailand for crackdown on illegal footie sites
Sick German man fails in suicide attempt in Pattaya
Thailand approves all time high electricity price | GMT
Instant noodles, a staple budget food, fighting to increase prices
Insurgents bomb petrol stations & shops in Deep South
Pattaya cops arrest spurned lover armed with gun after car chase
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels2 days ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of2 days ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides2 days ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Drugs2 days ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
-
Thailand2 days ago
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths