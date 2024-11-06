New plant species Curcuma diversicolor discovered in Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Researchers at Kasetsart University announced the discovery of a new plant species, Curcuma diversicolor, locally known as Krajiew Sappasi, in Thailand.

This unique species, distinguished by its vibrant bracts, is found exclusively in the community forest of Phra Thad Pha Daeng district in Tak province. The discovery has been published online in the international scientific journal Annales Botanici Fennici.

The Curcuma diversicolor, or Harlequin curcuma, was first identified in 2021 by a team led by Suttinatt Soonthornklump, a researcher at the Faculty of Natural Resources and Agro-Industry, Kasetsart University, Sakon Nakhon Campus.

After collecting samples and nurturing them until they bloomed, the team conducted extensive botanical studies and cross-referenced the plant with existing Curcuma species in various plant museums. Their meticulous research confirmed that the Curcuma diversicolor is an unreported species until now.

“Curcuma diversicolor is a truly unique species, with colourful bracts that range from white to pinkish-purple, often with green to pink tips,” explained Suttinatt.

The plant’s scientific name, Curcuma diversicolor, reflects its diverse palette. This distinct characteristic led to its common name, Harlequin curcuma, which captures the plant’s multicoloured nature.

Standing up to 80 centimetres tall, the Curcuma diversicolor is an herbaceous plant with an underground stem that is either egg-shaped or shaped like a pear. The underground stem branches out, and its interior is cream-yellow.

The leaf stalks are typically red-brown at the base, with green leaves often displaying a red stripe along the midrib. The flowering spike emerges before the leaves, with the flowers appearing on the side of the stem.

The inflorescence bears up to 40 bracts, offering a striking range of colours from white to pinkish-purple, with light pink to cream petals and a creamy-yellow stamen. The plant’s structure and vibrant bracts make it easily distinguishable from other species, added Suttinatt.

“The Curcuma diversicolor is the only Thai Curcuma species that flowers before leaf emergence, showcasing a remarkable variety of bract colours.”

This characteristic is a strong indicator of its genetic diversity, a rare trait among Curcuma plants.

The research was conducted in collaboration with Jana Leong-Škorničková, a leading taxonomist from the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Their joint efforts culminated in the publication of the discovery in Annales Botanici Fennici on October 4, last year, reported KhaoSod.

Despite its large population in its natural habitat, the Curcuma diversicolor is only found in one location, making it vulnerable to habitat disruption. To mitigate this risk, researchers have initiated tissue culture propagation for ex situ conservation at the Sakon Nakhon campus. This effort aims to preserve the species and facilitate future research.