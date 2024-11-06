Enlist now, reap rewards: PM hails modern Ministry of Defence

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Ministry of Defence is shaking up Thailand’s military recruitment strategy, swapping the conscription model for a voluntary one packed with incentives and young Thais are taking note.

In a recent visit to Infantry Division 6 in Roi Et province, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai lauded the successful transformation, highlighting that voluntary enlistment has surged significantly.

As part of the shift, the ministry is offering an enticing package for recruits: an 11,000-baht monthly salary, deployment bonuses, career development programmes, and access to education certifications. These attractive benefits are winning over volunteers and reducing the need for mandatory conscription.

“We’re building a military where service is a choice, supported by competitive pay and genuine career pathways.”

With approximately 41,790 roles available in the 2024 cycle, open until January 26, 2025, recruits can apply online, picking their preferred units without regional restrictions. The streamlined digital application process is not just more convenient. It reflects the government’s commitment to modernising the military. This year alone, voluntary enlistment hit over 38,000—a notable rise from nearly 29,000 in 2021.

In addition to career perks, enlisted personnel are given priority in 80% of the Royal Thai Army (RTA)’s non-commissioned officer (NCO) exams, paving the way for officer roles. Partnerships with the Ministry of Education also allow recruits to obtain secondary and vocational qualifications, adding long-term value to military service.

The Defence Ministry is equally focused on transparency and welfare, with oversight mechanisms to keep families informed and ensure recruits’ safety. Comprehensive medical and life insurance further sweeten the deal, enhancing the military’s appeal to young Thais eager for a secure future, reported Pattaya Mail.

