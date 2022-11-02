Thailand
New opportunities for microbreweries in Thailand
Is Thailand set to see a microbrewery renaissance? New regulations are coming into effect today that open the door for small distilleries and breweries. The regulation was published in The Royal Gazette last night and is effective immediately. The new regulations outline rules that loosen restrictions on small breweries and even allow home alcohol distilling for personal use.
The new measures aim to improve quality control to make sure that large and small liquor producers alike follow acceptable standards. They also improve tax collection for alcohol producers. The new decree was proposed by the Ministry of Finance to amend the 2017 rules and was approved by the Cabinet yesterday morning.
Now, microbreweries and small liquor distillation operations will be allowed to compete with the big guys, opening the door to independent brewers in an open market for beer and alcohol. Breweries that have between seven and 50 employees and are producing output using machinery between five and 50 horsepower will be allowed to produce and sell beer and alcohol under the new regulations.
Previously, small community liquor producers were only allowed to have a maximum of seven workers and machinery that ran on a maximum of five horsepower. There are caveats, however, that the liquor manufacturers must have held a liquor license for at least a year and have no offences recorded under the excise law. Any violations must have been cleared for at least one year before small community operations can expand to 50 employees and large machinery.
Beer brewing will also see restrictions lifted, with the previous minimum of 100,000 litres a year output being repealed. Microbreweries can produce up to one million litres per year, now with no minimum. Large breweries are required to produce at least 10 million litres per year and have a 10 million baht minimum in registered capital, according to Thai Newsroom.
This opens the opportunity for small producers and microbreweries to compete as long as their machinery and equipment follow public health laws and environmental and official standards.
Finally, the new loosened restrictions will allow people to obtain a non-commercial liquor production license. That license permits them to produce up to 200 litres of alcohol per year for home use. The license will be granted to qualifying people over the age of 20, as long as they have large enough facilities to safely produce alcohol. Using other licensed facilities to produce their liquor is strictly banned, and environmental and alcohol consumption safety rules must be followed.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
Bangkok BTS Skytrain gets Pokémon makeover
Mythical creature Naga announced as a symbol of Thai culture
Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok7 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Bangkok1 day ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya2 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea1 day ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
- Crime2 days ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Recent comments: