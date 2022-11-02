Connect with us

Thailand

New opportunities for microbreweries in Thailand

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: New relaxed regulation may lead to a microbrewery renaissance in Thailand. (via Craft Beer Club)

Is Thailand set to see a microbrewery renaissance? New regulations are coming into effect today that open the door for small distilleries and breweries. The regulation was published in The Royal Gazette last night and is effective immediately. The new regulations outline rules that loosen restrictions on small breweries and even allow home alcohol distilling for personal use.

The new measures aim to improve quality control to make sure that large and small liquor producers alike follow acceptable standards. They also improve tax collection for alcohol producers. The new decree was proposed by the Ministry of Finance to amend the 2017 rules and was approved by the Cabinet yesterday morning.

Now, microbreweries and small liquor distillation operations will be allowed to compete with the big guys, opening the door to independent brewers in an open market for beer and alcohol. Breweries that have between seven and 50 employees and are producing output using machinery between five and 50 horsepower will be allowed to produce and sell beer and alcohol under the new regulations.

Previously, small community liquor producers were only allowed to have a maximum of seven workers and machinery that ran on a maximum of five horsepower. There are caveats, however, that the liquor manufacturers must have held a liquor license for at least a year and have no offences recorded under the excise law. Any violations must have been cleared for at least one year before small community operations can expand to 50 employees and large machinery.

Beer brewing will also see restrictions lifted, with the previous minimum of 100,000 litres a year output being repealed. Microbreweries can produce up to one million litres per year, now with no minimum. Large breweries are required to produce at least 10 million litres per year and have a 10 million baht minimum in registered capital, according to Thai Newsroom.

This opens the opportunity for small producers and microbreweries to compete as long as their machinery and equipment follow public health laws and environmental and official standards.

Finally, the new loosened restrictions will allow people to obtain a non-commercial liquor production license. That license permits them to produce up to 200 litres of alcohol per year for home use. The license will be granted to qualifying people over the age of 20, as long as they have large enough facilities to safely produce alcohol. Using other licensed facilities to produce their liquor is strictly banned, and environmental and alcohol consumption safety rules must be followed.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Marble-eye
2022-11-02 10:22
It's been a long time coming but anything that improves what we have now will be well received.
image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Bangkok30 mins ago

Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
image
Thailand51 mins ago

Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
image
World1 hour ago

North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
image
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Politics2 hours ago

Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
image
Technology3 hours ago

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand3 hours ago

69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
image
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
image
Road deaths4 hours ago

Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
image
Environment4 hours ago

Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
image
Events5 hours ago

Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
image
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok BTS Skytrain gets Pokémon makeover
image
Thailand6 hours ago

Mythical creature Naga announced as a symbol of Thai culture
image
Krabi6 hours ago

Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending