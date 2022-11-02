Naked Brit in Koh Samui wants everyone to “meet with God”

A naked British tourist in Koh Samui reportedly has some strange goals for the world. Koh Samui police found the man in the sea at Baan Mae Nam Beach over the Halloween weekend.

Boat operators struggled to help get the man out of the water, and the man even grabbed one operator, shoved him under the water and tried to drown him.

Police then jumped into the water to force the man off the boat operator. They had to use a rope to tie him up.

Captain Aroon Moosikim from the Surat Thani Immigration Office told The Phuket Express that the man was 30 years old, and in Thailand on a tourist visa. He said the man was staying at a nearby resort. Captain Aroon said…

“He said he joined a party but he cannot remember anything else. He also said he wants to bring everyone to meet with god.”

The tourist had reportedly been in Thailand for a wedding, and had just celebrated his 30th birthday on October 28.

The tourist had reportedly hassled others staying at his hotel, and had problems sleeping. It was reported in Thai media that the man is bipolar and a marijuana user, which was found in his room. British media reported, however, that he took a drug test which came out negative. It was also reported that the man had earlier been stumbling along the beach singing “football songs”.

Police plan to charge the man with public indecency.

The naked British tourist in Koh Samui is just Thailand’s latest nude foreigner to make a scene. In August, a European man wearing nothing but a bum bag casually strolled down a busy street in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district. South Pattaya police said the naked man spat on them every time they approached him, so they had to call in backup to get the situation under control.

Who knows when Thailand’s next naked tourist will strike.