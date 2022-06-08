Thailand
New Civil Partnership Bill in Thailand passed by the cabinet
Now the Bill needs to survive its first reading in the lower house of the Thai parliament.
Out of nowhere, but perhaps inspired, or prompted by the Pride Month activities around Bangkok, the Thai cabinet has approved what is considered the next step towards same sex marriage in Thailand, a Civil Partnership Bill. This bill will allow same-sex couples to ‘register’ their partnership, not get legally married.
The new Bill defines a civil partnership as a “couple born with the same gender”. Civil unions would become available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. At least one must be a Thai national.
In June 2020, the opposition Move Forward Party decided to go ‘all in’ in 2020 when they introduced a bill to legalise same-sex marriage. Public consultation on the Bill was launched in July and drew broad support.
Then the government referred to Bill to the Constitutional Court in 2021.
The Court ruled that the Civil and Commercial Code interpreted that marriages as “only between women and men” would be considered constitutional. The ruling also included phrases saying that members of the LGBTQ community “cannot reproduce, as it is against nature, and they are unlike other animals with unusual behaviours or physical characteristics”.
The Constitutional Court verdict also cites LGBTQ citizens as a “different species that needs to be separated and studied as it is incapable of creating the delicate bond of human relationships”.
The ruling seemingly put the issue back many decades. So this new Bill, to at least recognise same sex partnerships was welcomed by Thailand’s LGBTQ community.
Read about the 2 decade long struggle for same sex marriage in Thailand HERE.
The Council of State has already checked the revised Civil Partnership Bill and the required legal amendments which were then considered by the Cabinet yesterday. It will now go to the parliament’s lower house for debate and a vote.
Whilst not a legal ‘marriage’, the civil partners will have many of the same legal rights in Thailand as married couples in relation to personal and jointly held property, the right to adopt children and inheritance rights. The Bill also prohibits a man or a woman from getting married if they are already in a civil partnership.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that the Civil Partnership Bill was a response to “global changes, particularly gender equality and sexual diversity”. He noted that Bill would provide “fundamental human rights that must be protected in line with international principles”, as reported by Bangkok Post.
Some members of the ruling coalition have already foreshadowed that they will vote against the bill in Parliament, including the public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Despite this, the Bill is expected to have broad bi-partisan support and survive its passage through the lower house.
The Senate, all hand-picked by the military Junta that oversaw the coup in May 2014, will then need to deliberate the Bill. But the support the Thai PM will be a strong force for the Bill to pass through the Thai parliament.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Civil partnerships and French ‘dicks’ | Good Morning Thailand
New Civil Partnership Bill in Thailand passed by the cabinet
Ministry of Public Health insist there is no plan to roll out fifth Covid vaccine
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Thailand News Today | CCSA confirms possible easing of mask mandate
Thai stock market is a favorite among foreign shareholders
Restaurant feels heat from police after expanding business into bus stop
Quarantine waivered allowing 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Thai thrill-seeker charged for high-jinks riding on a highway
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Hospitels close the door on Covid and hotels reopen for business as usual
Penny-pinching government owe 150 police officers more than 1 million baht in overtime
Wearing face masks in Bangkok may soon be dropped
Singapore hails Thailand a leading digital nation in ASEAN
Top 6 yoga studios in Thailand for 2022
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand3 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Lifestyle23 hours ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Thailand4 days ago
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
- Tourism2 days ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
- Crime2 days ago
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges